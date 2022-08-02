Baugh House Heritage To Be Honored During Carnation Fest

Read on ngazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Related
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond
Cherry Cricket defends its title at the Denver Burger Battle between top area restaurants on Auraria campus, 5-9:30 p.m. Beer, wine and cocktail sampling. RTD is free to the site. Timed tickets: denverburgerbattle.com. FRIDAY-SUNDAY. It's all up in the air for the weekend Frequent Flyers Aerials Dance Festival. Aerial performances...
303magazine.com
Grab Your Tartan for the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival
Ever wanted to visit the Highlands of Scotland without leaving Colorado? Starting this weekend, the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival commences with a taste of all that Scottish culture has to offer. The festival, hosted by St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will span from August 6 through August 7 for...
milehighcre.com
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
Where to pick sunflowers in Colorado this summer
If the world feels gloomy these days, here's one fun way to find some cheer. Details: A bright and beautiful 15-acre sunflower field — with nearly 20 varieties ranging in colors and sizes — is blooming at Anderson Farms in Erie, just 45 minutes north of Denver.Timed 30-minute tickets ($12 for visitors ages 4 and up) include a wagon ride to and from the field, along with hidden photo ops.And take a bouquet home when you buy an all-you-can-fill bag ($10) or a French market bucket ($25). Of note: Tickets are limited, and the farm's second annual festival runs from Thursday to Sunday each week through Aug. 28 — so act quickly!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizzeria Locale Will Soon Open at the Arapahoe Marketplace
The full-service-turned-fast-casual pizzeria inspired by Naples, Italy will debut in Greenwood Village later this year
milehighcre.com
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
5280.com
8 Historic Architects Every Colorado Design-Lover Should Know and Celebrate
As the building boom continues to change skylines and main streets across Colorado, it can be easy to forget that our state’s architectural roots run deeper than the flashy skyscrapers and boxy condo buildings of recent years For a refresher, we asked a panel of design experts to help us compile a list of notable architects who shaped the Centennial State’s unique design personality.
du.edu
DU Field Notes: Thrifting on South Broadway
If you believe the motto, “reduce, reuse, recycle,” then thrifting is for you. You can find great deals at a thrift store that won’t break the bank. Plus, by donating more and thrifting more often, you will help the environment by keeping perfectly good items out of landfills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam
(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.
Girl with autism found dead in lake had never been there
The family of a child with autism who was found dead in a lake has so many questions about how she died.
secretdenver.com
Meow Wolf Is Celebrating Is Turning 1 Year Old And They’re Throwing A Block Party To Celebrate
September 17th was the day a portal opened in Denver and blew everyone’s minds. It’s been an entire year since the hit immersive cultural center, Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station, opened a portal in Denver. Meow Wolf, which originally opened in Santa Fe, New Mexico, then Las Vegas, Nevada, chose the Mile High City for its third chapter, and with it, brought a new style of entertainment that quickly took off. Since its opening, they’ve welcomed 1 million visitors, invested $615+k to 150 diverse arts organizations, won a tourism award from VISIT DENVER and Art & Business Partnership Award from the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA),and was featured countless times in magazines like Conde Nast Traveler and the New York Times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800 feet...
Teenage burn victim given new outlook on life through 'spray-on skin' treatment
A New Mexico teen is now able to recognize himself in the mirror thanks to a new treatment at UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center in Aurora.
milehighcre.com
Two Multifamily Properties Within Minutes of Anschutz Medical Campus Sell to Investors
The separate sales of two apartment communities in Aurora were announced this week. Both properties are within minutes of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, giving them significant rental upside. Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit, 50,466-square-foot apartment community located at 11300 E. 16th Ave in Aurora, has sold...
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
Westminster Police Department is currently responding after threats were made at the campus of Front Range Community College located in Westminster.
Bluebird Theater wasn’t always a music venue
A theater that sits between the Congress Park and City Park neighborhoods has been bringing relevant acts to the city for some time.
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
washparkprofile.com
Restaurant specializing in molcajetes opens in Bonnie Brae
A new Mexican restaurant specializing in an authentic dish called molcajetes has opened in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. Ni Tuyo, 730 S. University Blvd., is the brainchild of Chef Silvia Andaya, founder of Denver’s Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina, 1294 S. Broadway; and La Doña Mezcaleria, 13 E. Louisiana Ave.
Comments / 0