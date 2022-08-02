Oceans Healthcare’s Growth Is Beating the Mental Health Odds

Read on www.dmagazine.com
fox7austin.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Frisco ISD opens clinic for free employee health and wellness services
Vanessa Walls, president of the Northern Market for Children's Health, cuts the ribbon during a ceremony on Aug. 4 surrounded by Frisco ISD faculty, school board members and community leaders. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Frisco ISD now offers free health care for district employees at its new employee clinic. "The...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are the vaccinations required for Texas students for the 2022-‘23 school year
TEXAS – Parents, as you gear up to send your children back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re up to date with the current list of vaccinations mandated by the state of Texas. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, students who plan...
fox4news.com
Worker Shortage: Businesses struggling to hire as students head back to school
DALLAS - Many businesses have struggled to get back to normal staffing levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chick-Fil-A held a hiring event Wednesday at more than 120 of its locations in North Texas. The fast food chain is looking to hire about 1,000 workers in the Dallas-Fort...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Researchers Help Roll Out New COVID Risk Dashboard
As a summer COVID wave shows signs of flattening, health experts are getting one step ahead, relying on a new Community Protection Dashboard to figure out how spikes elsewhere could impact North Texas. “When we see something, for example, happening in New York and we see the beginning of a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
dallasexpress.com
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texans struggle to pay skyrocketing rent
AUSTIN, Texas — Rents are rising across Texas, no matter where you live or how large or small your apartment is. Supply is down. Demand is up. And there’s no rent control in the state. What You Need To Know. A U.S. veteran's rent increases are causing him...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
Sound Advice: What are Alternative Treatments for ADHD?
DFWChild reader Jessica of Fort Worth asked this burning parenting question: “What’s a parent to do when school recommends assessing your [child] for ADHD, and you’d like to explore alternative treatments [besides medication]?”. For answers in this Sound Advice column, we reached out to DFWChild Mom-Approved Doctor...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Dallas Plan Addresses Racial and Class Inequities
A plan unveiled at Dallas City Hall Wednesday calls for a major transformation of city government operations and spending in an effort to reverse the impact of racial bias in many neighborhoods. Casey Thomas, city council member and a former Dallas NAACP President, was an original supporter of the plan.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Dallas 500: Jonathan Grammer
Trial lawyer and landman, Jonathan Grammer’s clients consist of national oil and gas companies, renewable energy developers, and independent operators. He is also focused on bringing resources and experience into carbon capture and renewable energy. “All the energy sectors are moving toward the center,” he says. Looking...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Shortage Tolls Alarm
As the 2022-23 school year approaches, Texas public school districts are struggling to fill teacher and staff vacancies. Patryce Zarraga and Diane Birdwell, two former educators, spoke to KERA News last week about the staffing crisis. They claimed that returning to in-person classes after long stints of virtual learning due to COVID-prompted school shutdowns presented multiple challenges.
dmagazine.com
Opportunities Abound for Office-to-Multifamily Conversions in Downtown Dallas
A record-breaking amount of adaptive reuse projects occurred across the U.S. in 2021, and even though Dallas hasn’t historically been an active market for adaptive reuse, that’s about to change. While most people think of adaptive reuse as repositioning an architecturally significant historic building for modern use, it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Launches Home Improvement and Revitalization Program
The City of Dallas is launching an initiative to help people rehabilitate their homes. The Home Improvement and Preservation Program has two options: Major Home Rehabilitation and Home Reconstruction. The Major Home Rehabilitation Program offers a zero-interest forgivable loan to homeowners of up to $73,170. The Home Reconstruction Program provides...
dmagazine.com
Q&A: Is the Answer to Dallas’ Housing Shortage In—GASP!—Houston?
The city of Dallas is currently rewriting its land use plan, which, in its simplest terms, governs what can be built and where. A few months ago, I began looking at what had changed since 2006, when the city first adopted what it called ForwardDallas. How were other cities similar in size to Dallas handling development? How were they addressing historic inequities in their land use policies and zoning, like where industry is allowed to operate and which neighborhoods can densify?
checkoutdfw.com
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
Former Mayor Of Richardson, Texas And Husband Convicted Of Public Corruption
Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and her land developer husband Mark Jordan, 55, were convicted of public corruption in the Eastern District of Texas. Residents of Plano, both were sentenced to six years in federal prison. “Citizens should be able to trust that their elected representatives honestly...
Dallas residents eligible for internet subsidy from Federal Communications Commission
According to an Aug. 1 press release from the city of Dallas, some residents could qualify for a $30 subsidy to help with internet bills. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Some Dallas residents could qualify to receive a $30 subsidy to help with internet bills, according to an Aug. 1 city press release.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (8/5/22)
CPAC CPACs. The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off yesterday at the Hilton Anatole, which featured Gov. Greg Abbott sticking to his familiar talking points. Earlier in the day, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán— fresh off another speech denouncing racial integration and blaming the Holocaust on Europe abandoning “Christian values”— delivered a speech with, as the New York Times described, “standing ovations, glad-handing and roaring approval for a defiant message opposing immigration and gay marriage.”
