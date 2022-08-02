Oceans Healthcare’s Growth Is Beating the Mental Health Odds

The city of Dallas is currently rewriting its land use plan, which, in its simplest terms, governs what can be built and where. A few months ago, I began looking at what had changed since 2006, when the city first adopted what it called ForwardDallas. How were other cities similar in size to Dallas handling development? How were they addressing historic inequities in their land use policies and zoning, like where industry is allowed to operate and which neighborhoods can densify?

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO