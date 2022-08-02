ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

The Braves shuffle the bullpen following Jesse Chavez’s departure

Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.
Yardbarker

New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
Yardbarker

A look into the Braves future, championship window wide open

The Braves championship window is wide open. After a 26-year drought, the club won the World Series last year and brought the Commissioner’s Trophy back to Atlanta. In what had to be the most improbable postseason run, the club won just 88 games during the regular season, lost its best player to injury in July, and even squandered an early Game 5 lead in the World Series to finally call themselves champions.
FOX Sports

Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia sitting Thursday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. Heredia helped fill in Wednesday after Michael Harris II was scratched with a foot issue. Harris will return to center field in place of Heredia and hit ninth for Thursday's opener.
Yardbarker

New Mets OF Tyler Naquin homers twice in win over Braves

Left fielder Tyler Naquin, playing his first game at Citi Field since being acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, hit two of New York's four home runs and the Mets rolled to a 6-4 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Naquin became the first player in franchise...
