City Hires CZB To Explore Affordable Housing Solutions

That’s the main focus of Brad Revare’s campaign and part of the reason he’s decided to run for the District 8 City Council seat, which covers northeast Denver. “I had the sense that the city wasn’t working for a lot of people in District 8 and they felt like their voices weren’t being heard,” Revare said. “I think everybody, regardless of your background or your socioeconomic status, should have the opportunity to thrive. One of the most important pieces of work that’s going to come with a new mayor and a new city council in 2023 is how do we advance equity so that so many different life outcomes are not dependent on your background or your zip code.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO