City Hires CZB To Explore Affordable Housing Solutions

Read on ngazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Related
Local business owners are being priced out of Green Valley Ranch
DENVER — In one of Denver's most diverse areas, local business owners say they are continually priced out by chains. Green Valley Ranch is the fastest-growing area of the city. About 17 miles from downtown Denver, the area offers more affordable prices for families who want to buy homes.
milehighcre.com
Two Multifamily Properties Within Minutes of Anschutz Medical Campus Sell to Investors
The separate sales of two apartment communities in Aurora were announced this week. Both properties are within minutes of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, giving them significant rental upside. Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit, 50,466-square-foot apartment community located at 11300 E. 16th Ave in Aurora, has sold...
milehighcre.com
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
milehighcre.com
Denver Housing Authority Announces Opening of Housing Choice Voucher Lottery
Denver Housing Authority (DHA) is opening its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Section 8 Lottery on Sept. 15 and 16, 2022. Housing Choice Voucher, formerly known as Section 8, is a housing subsidy program that is funded by the federal government to assist very low to low-income families seeking affordable housing. The subsidy pays a portion of the owner’s rent in order to make housing affordable. Online entries only will be accepted on Thursday, September 15, 2022 (beginning at 12:01 a.m.) through Friday, September 16, 2022 (ending at 11:59 p.m.).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Xcel Grants One-Year Moratorium on Destruction of Steam Plant on Platte
Neighbors are plenty steamed about the fate of the Zuni Generating Station, which sits on a seven-acre plot of land owned by Xcel Energy on the east bank of the South Platte River at West 13th Avenue. Built in 1900, the facility was a coal-burning plant before it was transformed...
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
denverite.com
Brad Revare is running for District 8 council’s seat with equity as his main goal
That’s the main focus of Brad Revare’s campaign and part of the reason he’s decided to run for the District 8 City Council seat, which covers northeast Denver. “I had the sense that the city wasn’t working for a lot of people in District 8 and they felt like their voices weren’t being heard,” Revare said. “I think everybody, regardless of your background or your socioeconomic status, should have the opportunity to thrive. One of the most important pieces of work that’s going to come with a new mayor and a new city council in 2023 is how do we advance equity so that so many different life outcomes are not dependent on your background or your zip code.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyers
(Harmen Jelle van Mourik on Unsplash) (Denver, Colo.) Metro Denver’s residential real estate market is shifting to giving buyers more power than sellers. Active listings at the end of July increased 21.53% compared to June, pending and closed deals declined, and days in the multiple listing service (MLS) increased by 30%, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors monthly report.
denverite.com
The upgraded Colfax bus line will be called the “Colfax Lynx”
The Regional Transportation District’s planned network of speedy buses all over the Denver metro will be branded the “Lynx.”. A new-on-the-scene transit advocacy group Greater Denver Transit first spotted the branding at a public open house this week for the East Colfax bus rapid transit, or BRT, line. That’s scheduled to start rolling in 2028, though the city hopes to accelerate the timeline.
These Denver-area school districts have the highest average pay
Non-charter teachers in affluent areas have much better chances of their salaries keeping up, according to records from the Colorado Department of Education.
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ngazette.com
Accessory Dwelling Units, Wheat Ridge Style
On July 11, Wheat Ridge City Council adopted an ordinance legalizing Accessory Dwelling Units, aka ADUs. After six years of community engagement and two lengthy study sessions discussing the best regulations for Wheat Ridge, I’m very familiar with what ADUs are and what they aren’t. However, many of my neighbors might not know the basics or know why the majority of Wheat Ridge residents support thoughtfully regulated ADUs. With the wild west of social media, there are lots of misperceptions and rumors. I hope this is a helpful introduction to our unique approach to ADUs.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
jeffco.us
JSX Kicks Off Charter Service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport
On Aug. 4, JSX kicked off its charter jet service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield. They will offer publicly available nonstop flights on 30-seat jets from RMMA to Burbank, CA and Dallas, TX. JSX will operate approximately eight additional daily operations at RMMA with hop-on jet service that allows customers to enjoy a seamless travel experience without the crowds, lines and hassles associated with congested airport terminals.
Fighting high gas prices & worker shortages, Golden startup might have solutions
With supply chain issues impacting countless products and high gas prices, a Colorado startup hopes by removing humans from the equation at distribution centers will fix a major issue. "We are running autonomous zero emission yard trucks 20 hours a day seven days a week," said Outrider CEO and Founder Andrew Smith as he looked over a hot parking lot in Adams County. "One of the biggest pain points for our customers is just finding someone to do this work. This isn't just finding someone for an eight hour shift." The constant beeping of the autonomous trucks can be heard just...
boulderreportinglab.org
Colorado’s largest compost manufacturer says there’s too much contamination in its organics stream. What does that mean for the future of Boulder’s curbside program?
Boulder is among a relatively small group of U.S. cities with a municipally run curbside compost program that accepts food waste and compostable packaging. Now, for the first time in the program’s 13-year history, its viability is being threatened by contamination in the organics stream. Composting is the process...
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighbor
(Denver, Colo.) Noisy neighbors can be a daunting menace. A loud party keeping someone awake when they have to work the next day can be infuriating. While some people may not want to get police involved, others waste no time calling the cops on their noisy neighbor.
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
Westword
Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore Has Some Sick Ink on Her Arms
In the run-up to Mayor Michael Hancock's final State of the City address on July 18, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who would be introducing Hancock at the podium, asked her husband, Scott, whether she should wear a sleeveless outfit. "Is it going to be disrespectful?" she recalls asking her husband, who...
Comments / 1