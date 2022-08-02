Accessory Dwelling Units, Wheat Ridge Style

With supply chain issues impacting countless products and high gas prices, a Colorado startup hopes by removing humans from the equation at distribution centers will fix a major issue. "We are running autonomous zero emission yard trucks 20 hours a day seven days a week," said Outrider CEO and Founder Andrew Smith as he looked over a hot parking lot in Adams County. "One of the biggest pain points for our customers is just finding someone to do this work. This isn't just finding someone for an eight hour shift." The constant beeping of the autonomous trucks can be heard just...

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO