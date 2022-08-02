Accessory Dwelling Units, Wheat Ridge Style

Read on ngazette.com
How to quiet a noisy Denver neighborDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver will pay almost $100,000 to settle claims against police, DOTIDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Study: Hotels like Denver's keep homeless out of hospitalsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Sought-After Property at the Southwest Corner of Colorado and I-25 to be Redeveloped
Denver-based real estate development and investment duo Forum Investment Group and Brookhaven Capital Partners have purchased a marquee, 2.6-acre site at the southwest corner of Colorado Boulevard and I-25, currently home to a La Quinta Inn and free-standing Perkins restaurant. Forum plans to develop a 5-story, 300-unit multifamily community according to a press release. A purchase price was not disclosed.
Two Multifamily Properties Within Minutes of Anschutz Medical Campus Sell to Investors
The separate sales of two apartment communities in Aurora were announced this week. Both properties are within minutes of The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, giving them significant rental upside. Park 16 Apartments, a 60-unit, 50,466-square-foot apartment community located at 11300 E. 16th Ave in Aurora, has sold...
Construction of Affordable Housing Community in Littleton Underway
Construction has begun on Trailhead Community’s affordable housing project in Littleton. The first-of-its-kind apartment complex in Colorado will allocate 50 percent of its 80 units for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the other 50 percent for seniors and working professionals. A cooperative management model will integrate residents to create an intentional and synergistic community.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
Colorado Daily
NJ’s Ivy Realty buys FRCC buildings in Longmont
A pair of out-of-town investors have traded a two-building campus in Longmont that’s home to the Boulder County Front Range Community College campus. The properties at 2190 and 2121 Miller Drive, which total about 117,000 square feet, were bought by Ivy Front Range Property LLC, a holding company operated by Montvale, N.J., investment outfit Ivy Realty LLC, for $20.95 million, Boulder County real estate records show.
Residents in Westminster mobile home park block entrance to prevent towing
Neighbors in a Westminster mobile home park are so desperate to protect their vehicles from being towed, they are forming a blockade at night to keep tow trucks out of their community.
Aspen Grove Shopping Center to Add Mixed-Use Community
Aspen Grove Shopping Center owner Gerrity is planning to redevelop a portion of the aging 268,000-square-foot open-air retail property — located on the southeast corner adjacent to the RTD Mineral Ave Light Rail station — into a transit-oriented, mixed-use retail center. According to Getty, the project is getting an enthusiastic response from both existing and prospective new retail tenants.
Tackling Crime & Homelessness At I-70 & Kipling
One of the most frequent concerns I, and my Jeffco counterparts, hear from residents is the growth of persons experiencing homelessness in our community. Residents cite criminal activity, overall safety, debris and property devaluation as their primary complaints when asking their governments to “fix” this issue. As I...
Boulder Clarion
Corn do’s and don’ts
For true believers, corn comes slathered with anxiety and an expiration date. On the way back from swimming at the pond with us kids, my mother always stopped at a specific farm for the sweetest sweet corn. It was special because they picked corn all day, not just in the morning.
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam
(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.
jeffco.us
JSX Kicks Off Charter Service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport
On Aug. 4, JSX kicked off its charter jet service at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (RMMA) in Broomfield. They will offer publicly available nonstop flights on 30-seat jets from RMMA to Burbank, CA and Dallas, TX. JSX will operate approximately eight additional daily operations at RMMA with hop-on jet service that allows customers to enjoy a seamless travel experience without the crowds, lines and hassles associated with congested airport terminals.
Homeowners outraged over HOA's paid parking program
Residents of a Littleton housing development are upset their homeowners association will begin charging them to park on the street.
Fighting high gas prices & worker shortages, Golden startup might have solutions
With supply chain issues impacting countless products and high gas prices, a Colorado startup hopes by removing humans from the equation at distribution centers will fix a major issue. "We are running autonomous zero emission yard trucks 20 hours a day seven days a week," said Outrider CEO and Founder Andrew Smith as he looked over a hot parking lot in Adams County. "One of the biggest pain points for our customers is just finding someone to do this work. This isn't just finding someone for an eight hour shift." The constant beeping of the autonomous trucks can be heard just...
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax
The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.
DougCo needs applicants to fill multiple board seats
(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County residents can apply for several boards of trustee or commission openings across the county. Openings include posts on the boards for libraries, culture, historic preservation, parks, human services, and the county fair.
Westword
Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore Has Some Sick Ink on Her Arms
In the run-up to Mayor Michael Hancock's final State of the City address on July 18, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who would be introducing Hancock at the podium, asked her husband, Scott, whether she should wear a sleeveless outfit. "Is it going to be disrespectful?" she recalls asking her husband, who...
303magazine.com
Grab Your Tartan for the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival
Ever wanted to visit the Highlands of Scotland without leaving Colorado? Starting this weekend, the 58th Annual Colorado Scottish Festival commences with a taste of all that Scottish culture has to offer. The festival, hosted by St. Andrew Society of Colorado, will span from August 6 through August 7 for...
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
boulderreportinglab.org
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Editor’s note: This story was updated on Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. with additional information about who is seeking the vacated seat and the proposed rules for the Aug. 15 meeting. Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from...
