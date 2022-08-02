Read on www.charltoncountyherald.com
Related
psychologytoday.com
Living With Ambivalence About People You Love
Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
If Someone Really Loves You
Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
It's Not Love
Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the kindest zodiac signs
The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
yr.media
Opinion: The Death of Black Family Gatherings
It is no secret that 2020 ripped through a lot of marginalized communities and we are still seeing the after effects within those communities. I’ve noticed that major holidays no longer bring Black families together in the same way they used to. While I’ve been watching from afar, I’ve also been told about this by friends and family members equally.
TODAY.com
How to manifest love into your life, according to the pros
The modern meet-cute doesn’t begin with a meeting, but with a positive thought. Megan Fox said she believes she’s been manifesting her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, since she was four years old. “I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is,” she told Glamour UK. Priyanka Chopra Jonas joked to Oprah that she believes her mom manifested her husband, Nick Jonas.
Why are hit worship songs so different from the Psalms?
It's hard to read the Psalms without encountering one of the 65 references to the Hebrew word "mishpat," which is usually translated as "judgments" or "justice." The term appears 23 times in Psalm 119, in passages worshippers have sung for centuries, such as: "I will praise You with uprightness of heart, when I learn Your righteous judgments. I will keep Your statutes; Oh, do not forsake me utterly!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Bibliotherapy: The Healing Power of Reading
Television is entertaining, but books challenge us to think about our lives. Novels may be the greatest self-help books of our time. Books can help us understand the stories in our own lives. They’re everywhere. Sweet, hand-painted wooden boxes on neighborhood streets with wide glass doorways so you can see...
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life
People searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. Meaning-seeking is clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near absence of negative emotions. A new study published in...
deseret.com
Perspective: When does making fun of your spouse cross the line?
In recent days, a popular Instagram account posting humorous mommy content has come under close scrutiny among Twitter users who have taken issue with the illustrator’s portrayal of motherhood in general, and her household in particular. In her cartoons, Mary Catherine Starr, a mother of two in Cape Cod,...
psychologytoday.com
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
I’ll Make You Copies. But I Have Dreams, Too.
I recently landed a final-round interview for a dream job: senior research coordinator. Actually, I hadn’t dreamed about it, but it offered a way out of my current role—and it felt like a dream because I’d stopped being able to imagine myself doing anything so illustrious. For a few days, I pictured myself doing thankless and sharply written research. My prospective boss was famous in his field, somewhat famous outside of it, and the range of responsibilities would have included tasks as varied as grabbing lunch and ghostwriting articles.
Refinery29
The Pandemic Radically Changed The Way We Talk About Grief
"The thing about grief," Ella Risbridger explains, "is that once you're grieving something or someone, you can't really get rid of it." As the author of Midnight Chicken (2019) and The Year Of Miracles (2022), she is trying to get at the heart of her experience of writing after a loss. "It's less like a feeling and more like a realisation that the world is different now."
I love seeing my child develop personal relationships with family members
Family has always been an essential part of my life, and when I became a mother, I wanted my child to experience the same fullness of family relationships that I thrived on growing up. I wanted to make sure he knew that outside of his household, he has a family who cares for him and wants to see him excel. Family who will always be there for him—for fun times and for a shoulder to lean on. Family who will have his back through whatever—especially when his parents may not be around.
psychologytoday.com
Stoicism as a Fad and a Philosophy
The key promise of Stoicism is freedom from the anguish and pain associated with the vicissitudes of fortune. One drawback to Stoicism: If you refuse to make a deep emotional investment in anything, you may lessen the joy that accompanies success. Best-selling books and popular podcasts suggest a recent "Popstoicism"...
To the mama still trying to chase her dreams
Hey, mama. I see you. I see you wondering who you are outside of a mother. I see your desire to chase your dreams, but the guilt that shortly follows because for so long, your identity has been consumed by motherhood. And you feel tethered to the role—solely defined by it.
Comments / 0