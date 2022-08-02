ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Zoey Fields

Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter. First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.  In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Ferst Readers
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlton County, GA
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
ORANGE PARK, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Lack of staff, increased costs drive Nassau County schools’ budget

The School Board voted to pass its tentative budget, but issues aren’t quite settled. Despite all the money and growth coming into Nassau County, or perhaps because of it, the Nassau County School Board is again grappling with trying to operate a good school district providing a quality education while significantly understaffed and underfunded.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy