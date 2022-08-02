Read on www.charltoncountyherald.com
Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair. Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and...
Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter. First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges. In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
wtoc.com
Travelers, residents looking forward to Buc-ee’s coming to Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After word that a large travel center was coming to Glynn County, travelers and residents alike began to speculate about what company it could be. Last month, WTOC found paperwork showing a corporation called “Buc-ee’s Brunswick, LLC” was freshly set up, hinting at one coming to the area.
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
First Coast News
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A new Buc-ee's is coming to Glynn County, Georgia
DARIEN, Ga. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A new Buc-ee's travel center is coming to Glynn County, Georgia, at Exit 42 on I-95. That's about 6 miles from Darien, Georgia and 7.8 miles from Pinehurst, Georgia. The supersized convenience store, which...
First Coast News
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
alachuachronicle.com
Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
‘He just looked like he was possessed’ — Homeowner who shot burglar speaks only to Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A homeowner who shot a man he says broke into his home spoke exclusively with Action News Jax Thursday. “He just looked like he was possessed, and he was acting like he was possessed,” William Kerr recalled. Kerr says the man broke into his house...
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Baker County deputies working around the clock to find who is responsible for killing two friends
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Baker County deputies are searching for the person who shot and killed two local men, Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas. People close to Thomas said the two were best friends. In a press conference on Tuesday, Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said the two may have...
floridapolitics.com
Lack of staff, increased costs drive Nassau County schools’ budget
The School Board voted to pass its tentative budget, but issues aren’t quite settled. Despite all the money and growth coming into Nassau County, or perhaps because of it, the Nassau County School Board is again grappling with trying to operate a good school district providing a quality education while significantly understaffed and underfunded.
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
