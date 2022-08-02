Read on celebsbar.com
In Brief: 'Atlanta' drops trailer for final season, and more
FX has ordered The Veil, a new limited series thriller, for Hulu, starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss. Per FX, the thriller "explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost"...
‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Premieres to Double as a Crossover Event on CBS
Click here to read the full article. The “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” teams are uniting for a crossover event as their respective season openers next month, CBS announced on Wednesday. The episodes, which premiere Monday, Sept. 19, on CBS, will feature the D.C. team of “NCIS” traveling to Hawai’i in order to stop a dangerous suspect from fulfilling their next attack. In the Season 20 premiere of “NCIS,” the D.C. crew works with “NCIS Hawai’i’s” Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Marlick (Jason Antoon) on tracking down their prime suspect, The Raven, in hopes of clearing Special Agent...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled at Showtime After One Season
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has elected against moving forward with a second season of its anthology series “The First Lady.” The decision comes a little over six weeks after the series aired its Season 1 finale on the network. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series ‘The First Lady’ will not be moving forward with another season,” a Showtime spokesperson told Variety. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title
Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
‘The Rookie’: Tru Valentino Upped To Series Regular For Season 5 Of ABC Drama Series
EXCLUSIVE: Officer Aaron Thorsen will be taking on larger presence within the LAPD. Tru Valentino, who joined the fourth season of ABC’s The Rookie in the recurring role opposite Nathan Fillion, has been promoted to series regular for the drama series’ upcoming fifth season. Valentino’s Officer Aaron Thorsen...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script & “Gorgeous” New Cast
Click here to read the full article. Caterina Scorsone is sharing her excitement for Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy—with the script for the premiere episode in hand. The series is set to return on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET. Scorsone, who portrays Amelia Shepherd in the long-running medical drama, also got fans riled up while describing what they can expect from the newly added cast members including Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. “Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here. There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and...
'Atlanta' Final Season Trailer Sees the Donald Glover-Led Cast Return to the Namesake City
Following a chaotic teaser last month, FX on Tuesday delivered a new trailer for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover‘s comedy-drama series Atlanta. The preview sees Glover’s Earn and the rest of the main cast — Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — return to Atlanta, following their European travels in season three. Notably, the two-minute visual includes a brief appearance from comedian Katt Williams, who previously won an Emmy for his role in Season 2’s “Alligator Man.”
TVLine Items: Ironheart Adds Drag Race Vet, Selena + Chef's Return and More
Click here to read the full article. RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a mystery role in Disney+’s Ironheart, our sister site Deadline reports. The Marvel series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a character who will be introduced in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and is described as the inventor of the most advanced supersuit since Iron Man. The cast also includes Lyric Ross (This Is Us) as Riri’s BFF, Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Anthony Ramos (In Treatment, She’s Gotta Have It) and Harper Anthony....
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Top Crossover Moments From the Show’s Run
There is a possible three-series Law & Order crossover event in the works, which would mark a historic first for the franchise. And imagining Benson, Stabler, and McCoy on the screen together has us extra excited for the fall premieres. The major event also has us thinking about the best...
Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2
My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch. According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a...
Chris Rock's Everybody Still Hates Chris Animated Series to Air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock's acclaimed autobiographical TV series Everybody Hates Chris is officially making a comeback: MTV Entertainment has put in a straight-to-series order for Everybody Still Hates Chris, an animated reimagining of the original Everybody Hates Chris series. Everybody Still Hates Chris will reportedly be available on both Paramount+ streaming and the Comedy Central broadcast network; Chris Rock will once again serve as narrator for the series, and the animated show will once again focus on Rock in his younger year growing up in Brooklyn, NYC, in the late 1980s.
The First Lady - Cancelled After 1 Season by Showtime
Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. [...]. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast — led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson — and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders.
‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Gets Fans Pumped for Huge Crossover Premiere Event
We’re a little more than a month away from the long-awaited season premiere of NCIS‘s milestone 20th season. And while our favorite cast members, including Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, have been sharing filming updates from behind the scenes with us, Special Agent Nick Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama has taken to Instagram to get us pumped about this year’s dynamite crossover event.
'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event, to air on Sept. 19. The evening's entertainment will kick off at 9 p.m. It marks the Season 20 premiere of NCIS and the Season 2 debut of Hawai'i. "Following the cliffhanger Season...
