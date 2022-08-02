Frontier Coaches pick Providence volleyball to win 2022 conference title

Read on www.montanarightnow.com
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Passenger killed in rollover crash near Babb
BABB, Mont. - A man died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 89 near Babb in Glacier County Tuesday. The vehicle was going north, and the driver failed to negotiate a turn at mile-marker 38.5, resulting in the vehicle going off the side of the roadway and rolling several times.
Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit
A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
Wildfire near Elmo rapidly spreads past 16,000 acres; evacuations and road closures issued
ELMO, Mont. - What began as a 200 acre fire on the evening of Friday, July 29 in the Deep Draw area along MT-28 quickly grew, prompting evacuation warnings only hours later and spreading to 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon. Designated as the Elmo 2 fire, it is currently estimated...
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home
"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
Elmo Fire burning over 21,000 acres, 15% contained
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is now burning 21,182 acres Friday, a limited increase from Thursday at 20,616 acres. Fire activity grew in sections of the fire due to high winds and low humidity. However, containment increased to 15%, and firefighters maintained the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan, according to Inciweb.
Elmo fire destroys family's new home just weeks before move-in day, family now homeless
DAYTON, MT- The Elmo fire continues to burn and currently sits over 18,000 acres. Its now 6% contained. With that fire burning—homes are going up with it. Steve and Lisa Scheible were just completing construction of a gorgeous home. Steve was mostly building this by himself. According to their...
Elmo Fire burning 20,600 acres, 6% contained
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is burning 20,616 acres Thursday, and is 6% contained. The fire containment decreased from 16% Wednesday to 6% Thursday due to fire growth on the north end. Previously, the fire was sized at roughly 18,500 acres Wednesday. The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said...
