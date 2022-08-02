LAX introduces first automated people mover train car

Read on theavtimes.com
Residents invited to help develop Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan, workshops scheduled
PALMDALE –Residents, visitors, and commuters are invited to participate in developing Palmdale’s Sustainable Transportation Plan (STP), with core goals of improving traffic safety and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through roadway improvements, amenities, and features that make non-vehicular modes of travel safer and more enjoyable. As part of the...
New child care funding available to local families
PALMDALE – Between the rising costs of groceries, gas, and rent, many families have little to no money left over to pay for child care, which is now more expensive than in-state college tuition in California. But many local families may not know that Child Care Resource Center, can help them pay for the cost of child care during the hours they need it.
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died at the hospital after his bike collided with a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign in Lancaster Monday night, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of Avenue J and 65th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Lancaster man arrested in attack on woman in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in Hollywood last week that was captured on cell phone video and widely distributed on social media, authorities said. Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and booked...
Palmdale man shot to death in Tujunga; investigation underway
TUJUNGA – A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. The incident was reported around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
U.S. News & World Report names Palmdale Regional Medical Center a high performing hospital for kidney failure, heart failure and COPD
PALMDALE – U.S. News & World Report has named Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for kidney failure, heart failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
LA County supervisors set ballot measure allowing sheriff removal
As expected, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would give the board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The board made the move on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger dissenting. If...
You’re Invited: Palmdale celebrates 60th birthday at ‘Music in the Parks’ on Aug. 25
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting the entire community to celebrate its 60th birthday at the Aug. 25 ‘Music in the Parks’ event, which will feature music, special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways while supplies last, a birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday.”
Man charged with shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker recaptured in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A 19-year-old man charged with stealing two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs and shooting her dog walker last year — and then accidentally released from jail in April — was captured in Palmdale, authorities announced Wednesday, Aug. 3. James Howard Jackson was arrested after...
