Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Images show Kabul house where al Qaeda chief was killed by US strike
CNN has identified what appears to be the house in Kabul, Afghanistan -- a so-called "poppy palace" surrounded by the homes of druglords and warmongers -- that was hit by a Hellfire missile drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Is this Al-Qaeda's next terror chief? Secretive heir apparent who 'oversaw Black Hawk Down operation' and helped carry out 9/11 attacks is poised to take over after Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Afghanistan
The heir apparent to the al-Qaeda throne after tonight's confirmed death of Ayman al-Zawahiri is a canny, military-trained operative with experience killing British and American soldiers. Egyptian ex-army officer Saif al-Adel was a founding member of al-Qaeda, having joined pre-cursor terrorist group Maktab al-Khidamat in the late-1980s. There he met...
Taliban say they were unaware Al Qaeda leader killed by U.S. strike was in Afghanistan
The Taliban have broken their silence over a U.S. drone strike that killed Al Qaeda’s top leader in Afghanistan’s capital, acknowledging his death and pledging to launch an investigation. The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house Sunday has further strained relations between...
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
Thousands Flee Feuding Taliban In Afghanistan's North
When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains. For days they walked across the rocky terrain, unsure what lay ahead or when they might return to their home...
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and the departure of U.S. troops. Over the course of the year, the Taliban have intensified their crackdown on women's rights to the point that women have been erased from public life. When out in the street, women are expected to be covered from head to toe with only an opening for their eyes. With a few exceptions, they're no longer allowed to work. Girls aren't allowed to go to school after sixth grade. Women and girls have been disappearing in prison for breaking the Taliban's morality code or forced into marrying one of the Taliban.
Afghanistan: In a quiet valley the Taliban face armed resistance
Travelling through the scenic Andarab valley north of Kabul there is no visible sign of conflict. But whilst the Taliban are more powerful and better armed than ever before, here and in neighbouring province of Panjshir they are facing a nascent armed resistance to their rule in Afghanistan. Small groups...
Anti-U.S. protests erupt in Afghanistan
KABUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a U.S. drone strike that Washington says killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.
Antony Blinken hits back at the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha deal by sheltering al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri after group slammed US for Kabul drone strike that killed terrorist
The US Secretary of State slammed the Taliban for 'grossly' violating the Doha agreement by housing the leader of Al Qaeda, after the group denounced the US for killing the terrorist in a drone strike. Ayman al-Zawahiri, who took over as leader of Al Qaeda after founder Osama bin Laden's...
Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al Zawahiri Killed In U.S. Drone Strike (Updated)
Ayman al Zawahiri, Al Qaeda's most recent leader, is seen in this screen grab from a video the group put out in September 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Sahab/Al Qaeda captureEgyptian-born Ayman Al Zawahiri had taken over as head of Al Qaeda after the death of its founder Osama Bin Laden in a U.S. raid.
FBI director ‘not surprised’ al Zawahri was in home of Haqqani Taliban leader
FBI Director Christopher Wray was “not surprised” al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahri was in a Kabul home owned by Haqqani Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani — seemingly confirming details about the strike the Biden administration hasn’t yet.
Ayman al-Zawahiri (2004) | 60 Minutes Archive
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed over the weekend in a drone strike during a U.S. counterterrorism operation, President Biden announced Monday night. In 2004, Ed Bradley reported on al-Zawahiri, said to be the mastermind behind Osama bin Laden.
Ayman al Zawahiri's death doesn't vindicate Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal
Don’t get me wrong. I’m delighted that al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri is dead. And I’m happier still that President Joe Biden, given his well-known opposition to the May 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden, authorized this operation. But while it’s always good to take...
Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after U.S. says Zawahiri killed
KABUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said.
Taliban claim they weren't aware al Qaeda chief was living in Kabul
The Taliban have claimed they were not aware that al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was residing in the Afghan capital of Kabul where the US said he was killed in a drone strike over the weekend.
