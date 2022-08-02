Read on thenevadaindependent.com
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
ACLU opposition to downtown Las Vegas curfew leads to revaluation by city
The ACLU is calling for the proposed curfew of keeping people under 21 out of this area unconstitutional.
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022
Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
I-Team: ‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father
The estimated age of a person whose remains were discovered at Lake Mead has a Las Vegas native more confident that the skeleton could be his father who died more than six decades ago.
Pink Taco, Nashville hot chicken and more coming to Reno this fall
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Reno's survival food company -- are you a prepper? Exciting Reno Public Market developments Two new eateries to check out next Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Nearly half of abortion patients in Nevada are from neighboring states
It’s been nearly six weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The decision sparked legal battles in multiple states and sent people from across the country to Nevada to get abortions.
Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months
Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
From Spain to Reno: Reno Phil's new CEO brings worldly perspective to Biggest Little City
Ignacio Barrón Viela's love for music started at his childhood home in Spain, but soon it will lead him to Reno. Barrón Viela will begin his new role as the president and CEO of the Reno Philharmonic on Oct. 26. "My parents bought me a cello when I was 5, and I remember also my...
Hot August Nights Starts!
Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
Multiple drivers rescued near Reno Airport from Wednesday downpour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A heavy downpour of rain filled the streets of Reno on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stuck in flood waters near the Reno Airport. The Reno Fire Department responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. on Terminal Way and Airmotive Way where multiple cars were stuck in inches of rainfall.
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
