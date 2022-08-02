ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

rosevilletoday.com

Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th

Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
RENO, NV
kion546.com

Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely

A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
RENO, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Nevada Lifestyle
Reno, NV
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Reno, NV
Las Vegas, NV
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022

Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months

Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Begins Locally

Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Starts!

Thousands of classic cars are expected across Reno-Sparks this week. Hundreds of people lined up Monday morning to register their classic car for this year's annual event.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Multiple drivers rescued near Reno Airport from Wednesday downpour

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A heavy downpour of rain filled the streets of Reno on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stuck in flood waters near the Reno Airport. The Reno Fire Department responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. on Terminal Way and Airmotive Way where multiple cars were stuck in inches of rainfall.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi

Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
VERDI, NV

