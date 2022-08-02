ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
petpress.net

Did My Dog Know He Was Being Put To Sleep?

Sleeping your dog is a really difficult choice, and we’re frequently left wondering what dogs experience in those last seconds. Unfortunately, we cannot ask our dogs what they were thinking during this process. However, research suggests that dogs are likely to experience something similar to human patients who have...
psychologytoday.com

The Super Senses of Dogs

Dogs' original role in hunter-gatherer societies was as a sensory aid in finding prey animals. Some dogs have been trained to alert if they detect cancer based on volatile organic compounds emitted by cancerous tissues. Dogs' thermal sense may explain why dogs that are blind and hearing-impaired may continue to...
DogTime

Study Shows How Dogs Recognize Their Favorite Toys

A new study published in Animal Cognition shows how dogs recognize their favorite toys. The study states that dogs create a “multisensory mental impression” of objects, based mostly on sight and smell. Dogs will retain this information and use it to locate objects later on. The Study Researchers from the Family Dog Project at Eötvös […] The post Study Shows How Dogs Recognize Their Favorite Toys appeared first on DogTime.
dogster.com

Why Are Dogs Scared of Vacuums and What To Do About It

Does your dog run and cower when you bring the vacuum out? Or maybe he lunges and barks at the vacuum? Vacuums are among the sounds dogs hate. Professional dog trainer Marj Ediger explains why dogs are scared of vacuums and what to do about it. Why Dogs Are Scared...
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
