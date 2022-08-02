Suspect charged with hate crime for allegedly attacking Asian woman in NYC: Police

NYPD

NEW YORK — The suspect involved in an unprovoked attack on a 59-year-old Asian woman in New York City on Sunday has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, police said.

The NYPD arrested Anthony Evans, 30, on Tuesday in Manhattan and charged him with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

The woman was pulling a shopping cart behind her when a man, believed to be Evans, approached her and sliced her hand with a boxcutter on 42nd Street near Times Square before running off, police said.

The woman is so frightened by the attack that she won't leave her home, she told ABC News New York station WABC, adding that the attack caused heavy bleeding.

Year-to-date, hate crimes in New York City are up 13.3%, according to crime data from the NYPD.

On Sunday, a 70-year-old Asian woman was attacked by four people in the lobby of a San Francisco housing complex, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The woman said the four suspects began talking to her but did not understand her because of a language barrier, the SFPD told ABC News.

The four suspects, described by cops as juveniles, followed her into the building, attacked her, stole her belongings and left the scene, police told ABC News.

The woman exclusively told ABC News San Francisco station KGO that the alleged assailants came back, attacked her and stole her keys.

Arrests have not been made and an investigation is ongoing, SFPD said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.