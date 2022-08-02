Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing

Read on www.npr.org
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty.President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there's no change in America's longstanding “one-China policy,”...
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
White House warns China's response to a possible Pelosi trip to Taiwan could range from military exercises to firing missiles in the Strait
John Kirby told reporters that China has no grounds to use Pelosi's visit as "pretext" for conflict or increased military activity near Taiwan.
Chinese warplanes hover on border of Taiwan Strait ahead of Pelosi visit
China sent warplanes to the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, delivering a powerful warning ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island Tuesday afternoon.
China Makes New Threats As Rumors Swirl That Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit Is Imminent (Updated)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi seen in an inset above a picture of a US Air Force C-40 aircraft. gillfoto via Wikicommons / Nathan Howard/Getty ImagesChina "is standing by" if the House Speaker "dares" to visit Taiwan as U.S. carrier strike group sails near the island.
As Pelosi Departs Taiwan, Threat of Military Standoff With China Looms
After weeks of silence before a high-stakes visit to Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but understated Wednesday during a day of high-profile meetings, in which she offered support for Taiwan and irked China.
Pelosi angers China but Taiwan, not the US, may pay the higher price
When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday night, China was ready with its response.
White House summoned Chinese ambassador to condemn provocations after Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
CNN — The White House summoned China’s ambassador on Thursday to condemn China’s “irresponsible” military activities near Taiwan as tensions continue to escalate in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island this week. “After China’s actions overnight, we summoned...
WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan's capital city of Taipei on Tuesday during a closely watched trip to Asia that began in Singapore on Monday.
China foreign ministry blasts Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan
BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Tuesday condemned U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China, saying it seriously damages peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
China hits Taiwan with trade restrictions after Pelosi visit
China has suspended some trade with Taiwan in apparent retribution for a visit by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-governing island.
nationalinterest.org
Parting Gift: China Encircles Taiwan With Missiles After Pelosi Visit
Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, who met with Pelosi during her visit, called the military drills “an irresponsible act.”. China on Thursday fired multiple missiles toward waters near Taiwan as Beijing refused to budge on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island nation.
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
China opens fire: People's Liberation Army holds live fire exercises opposite Taiwan as US Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour despite Chinese threats to shoot her down
The Chinese military conducted live-fire exercises Saturday off its coast opposite Taiwan amid reports that US Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in the air on her way to the region. The powder keg situation comes as China indicated it may shoot Pelosi's plane down if she attempts to land on the disputed island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.
Pelosi Wraps Asia Trip Leaving Biden, Taiwan, Allies, China in Tougher Spot
Former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus told Newsweek that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip "was a mistake" and an "ill-advised" move.
