Ithaca hoping for better luck in Downtown Revitalization Initiative
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca is hoping the sixth time is the charm. Gary Ferguson with the Downtown Ithaca Alliance says five previous entries to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which began under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, did not win. They’re going to try again. It’s...
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Fall semester IC move-in will see fewer restrictions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Students moving into Ithaca College this month will face fewer restrictions. During a virtual meeting for new and returning students last week, Jenny Pickett in the Office of Residential Life said there would be fewer COVID-19 restrictions this year than the last couple years. The...
Cortland voters to decide on term limits in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Term limits will appear on ballots on Election Day in Cortland. The Common Council heard from residents Tuesday, then voted to add this as a referendum in November. Mayor Scott Steve tells us emotions are mixed. Mayor Steve calls it a pressing matter. The mayor...
Ithaca College receives bomb threat hours after SUNY Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of another bomb threat. This time at Ithaca College. The Center for Natural Sciences has been evacuated due to the phoned in threat. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice while authorities investigate. SUNY Cortland received a bomb threat earlier today, also to a science building and administration building. The investigation found the threat to be non-credible.
Heat advisory Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A heat advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The National Weather Service issuing the urgent weather warning for Thursday. Governor Hochul also sent a notice statewide. High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illness, and a heat index reaching or exceeding 100 is expected. Officials advise staying hydrated, staying cool. and checking on the most vulnerable. Never leave pets or children in vehicles. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New parking area opens near State Forest in Tompkins County
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new place to park is opening at a State Forest in Tompkins County. The new parking area on Potato Hill State Forest in the Town of Caroline is now open. It provides safe access to Potato Hill, Summerland Farm Preserve, and the Finger Lakes Trail. Construction for the lot was funded by the Finger Lakes Land Trust and permitted and designed by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
