Lumberton firefighters respond to Village Station fire; no one injured

A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO