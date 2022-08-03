Lumberton firefighters respond to Village Station fire; no one injured

Read on www.robesonian.com
Related
WATCH: Car crashes into fire hydrant in front of Florence business
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash in Florence Sunday evening created quite a mess, but according to firefighters, the driver escaped unharmed. It happened when a car crashed and landed on top of a fire hydrant in front of Naturally Outdoors Outfitters in the 2500 block of W. Palmetto Street. It’s unclear what led […]
1 person seriously injured in Cumberland county single car crash
One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a single car crash in Fayetteville.
WMBF
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire in part of Horry County on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 90 and Strawberry Road after reports of the blaze at 2:07 p.m. HCFR said the fire is under control as...
1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2
LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
WECT
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday. The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw. Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a...
sandhillssentinel.com
Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst
A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
WMBF
Police seek information after 2 teens found shot at Lumberton motels
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is asking the community for information after two teenagers were found shot over the weekend. Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Inn on Lackey Street where they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old...
wfxb.com
Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton
Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
foxwilmington.com
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked...
Up and Coming Weekly
Pedestrian killed in Ramsey Street crash was Fayetteville man, police say
The pedestrian killed in a crash on Ramsey Street on July 30 has been identified as David Lamont Mills, 52, of Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The department’s Traffic Unit investigated the crash in the 1300 block of Ramsey Street. The driver of the vehicle was Sharon...
Up and Coming Weekly
1 killed, another injured in shooting outside Fayetteville motel
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a motel on Cedar Creek Road, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge motel at 2076 Cedar Creek Road, according to a police news release.
WITN
Deputies ask for help in locating man connected to shooting death in Duplin Co
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a man they believe is connected to a shooting death in Duplin County. Early Saturday morning, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Warsaw Police Department responded to Boy Scout Lane for a shooting death of 23-year-old Raekwon Wilson.
2 charged with meth, cocaine possession following East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman were allegedly caught with drugs following a traffic stop last week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Community Impact Team received a complaint of drugs being sold from a vehicle in East Rockingham. Investigators reportedly found a vehicle matching the...
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
WMBF
Firefighters deal with 90+ degree heat while battling Lumberton commercial fire
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton firefighters are still working a commercial building fire that started Tuesday night. The Lumberton Fire Department was dispatched around 6 p.m. to a commercial structure fire on Roberts Avenue. Crews performed a “rapid interior search” where they encountered heavy fire conditions, according to the report....
Bus riddled with bullet holes in parking lot of Holiday Inn in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police on Friday are trying to find the person who fired nearly 30 bullets outside a Red Roof Inn and a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to 1902 Cedar Creek Road before 12:30 a.m., where both inns share the same parking lot.
cbs17
Fayetteville splash pad closes, getting upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One place to cool down during the summer heat is closed, but it is getting some upgrades. The splash pad outside the J.S. Spivey Recreation Center is closed starting Monday, officials said in a statement. But the splash pad, which was built in 2004, will be getting...
Comments / 2