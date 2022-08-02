Rescue crews from across Kentucky are searching for missing flood victims

Read on www.wemu.org
State Rep. Donna Lasinski is serving her third term in the House of Representatives. She represents Michigan’s 52nd House District, which encompasses northern and western Washtenaw County, including Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Saline and Whitmore Lake. Rep. Lasinski previously served as a member of the Communications and Technology and Insurance Committees, and as minority vice chair of the Energy Policy Committee.
Redistricting has stretched the number of representative districts in Washtenaw County from four to seven. It used to be that the 52nd, 53rd, 54th and 55th districts were all fully contained within the county borders. The newly drawn seven districts that now cover Washtenaw County now have some that extend into neighboring counties.
