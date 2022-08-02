Swing state Arizona is getting a lot of attention on Primary Day

Read on www.wemu.org
Related
wemu.org
Governor race will be Whitmer v. Dixon
Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the November ballot. Dixon came out on top of a five-person field. Dixon is a political novice whose rise was assisted by a late-breaking endorsement from former President Donald Trump and backing from the wealthy DeVos family and Right to Life of Michigan.
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
wemu.org
1st Friday Focus on the Environment: Overcoming obstacles to creating more eco-friendly energy systems
State Rep. Donna Lasinski is serving her third term in the House of Representatives. She represents Michigan’s 52nd House District, which encompasses northern and western Washtenaw County, including Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Saline and Whitmore Lake. Rep. Lasinski previously served as a member of the Communications and Technology and Insurance Committees, and as minority vice chair of the Energy Policy Committee.
Comments / 0