Rising Number of Americans Think It's OK to Harass Public Health Officials

The number of Americans who should be wearing a mask while indoors is increasing, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 60% of the U.S. lives in counties where they should be wearing a mask indoors in public spaces, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 community levels. An additional nearly 27% of the population lives in areas where they should consider masking if they are at high risk for severe COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO