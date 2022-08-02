Local Hurricane Elites athletes head to national competitions this summer

Read on news.monroelocal.org
Athens, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The North Oconee High School football team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. North Oconee High SchoolClarke Central High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
First impressions: The most physically imposing Georgia players who stood out on Day One
ATHENS — The first look at the 2022 Georgia football team left an impression of another national championship contender. The athleticism bursting out of the ranks was overflowing in some position groups, most notably at tight end and outside linebacker. Both offensive and defensive lines are mammoth in nature,...
Stetson Bennett provides insight into team mindset, why Georgia expects to win every game
ATHENS — There will be plenty of questions surrounding the reloaded Georgia football team this season, but confidence isn’t one of them. Coach Kirby Smart opens his seventh year leading the program when UGA begins fall camp on Thursday. Sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett provided insight from within the...
Georgia vs. Oregon: ESPN assigns broadcasting crew for Atlanta season opener, per report
Georgia and Oregon will kick off the season in Atlanta, and now there’s a report of which broadcasting crew will call the game. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported that Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ESPN. The game is set 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game will be the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Georgia Bulldogs, Coca-Cola Release Commemorative National Title Bottle
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart had a new bottle of Coke with him to kickoff the 2022 season. The Bulldogs kickoff the season early next month, but open their practices for the season Thursday. The new Coke bottle celebrates the Dawgs’ 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Nick Saban and Alabama.
Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56
Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56... His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Monroe Local News
Olivia Volmar, of Loganville, named to Dean’s List at Tufts University
MEDFORD, MA (08/04/2022)– Tufts University student Olivia Volmar, of Loganville, class of 2024, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Volmar is one of more than 4,000 students named to Dean’s List at Tufts University. Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Surcheros opens, Dooley’s adds lunch service
With kids back in school and college students returning to campus, restaurants are expanding hours and offering deals. Here's this week's roundup of restaurant news. Surcheros, a chain with locations in Georgia and Florida has opened its restaurant on Baxter Street in the redeveloped shopping center that’s also home to Slutty Vegan. Throughout the opening week the restaurant is giving away merch and promotional items. The restaurant offers variations on Tex-Mex fare like burritos and tacos and its menu includes a range of vegetarian-friendly items, too.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Resort Style Living and Exceptional Golf Views Combine with Incomparable Elegance in this $3.2 Million Spectacular French Country Home in Duluth
The Estate in Duluth is a luxurious home exuding artfully planned interior now available for sale. This home located at 2681 Lovejoy Cir, Duluth, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 10,886 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa K. Steinberg – Harry Norman Realtors (Phone: 678 993-8000, 678 461-8700) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Duluth.
