Windsor, NY

WETM 18 News

New initiatives for the homeless in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Starting last week, volunteers with The Sisters Keepers ministry have been on E. Water St. at 5 pm every day, handing out food to the homeless. Those volunteers used to bring bags of food to the homeless that lived underneath the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge, but after the City of Elmira’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
City
Windsor, NY
WKTV

Health officials looking for community input about local health concerns

The Otsego County Department of Health is teaming up with Bassett Healthcare to conduct a community engagement survey that will help the two better address local health concerns. Health officials will use the information gathered from the survey to help determine future public health interventions in Otsego County. To fill...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Thousands Without Power in Tioga County

Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General next year, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda. The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in […]
ELMIRA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why

Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
VESTAL, NY
wxhc.com

Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut

It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
HOMER, NY

