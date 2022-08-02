Read on www.foodservicedirector.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Growing concern over Unemployment Insurance Fund
The local business community and state legislators are sounding the alarm that skyrocketing unemployment bills are posing a major burden to businesses across New York.
Free backpacks and haircuts for kids in Tioga County
Summer is coming to a close and Catholic Charities of Tompkins-Tioga and the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club are teaming up to make sure that students have everything they need before going back to school.
New initiatives for the homeless in Elmira
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Starting last week, volunteers with The Sisters Keepers ministry have been on E. Water St. at 5 pm every day, handing out food to the homeless. Those volunteers used to bring bags of food to the homeless that lived underneath the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge, but after the City of Elmira’s […]
School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties
(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broome County Land Bank’s first renovated home of 2022
announced the completion of their first renovated home at 33 Linden Street in Binghamton.
WKTV
Health officials looking for community input about local health concerns
The Otsego County Department of Health is teaming up with Bassett Healthcare to conduct a community engagement survey that will help the two better address local health concerns. Health officials will use the information gathered from the survey to help determine future public health interventions in Otsego County. To fill...
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
rewind1077.com
Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
Could Binghamton Roundabouts Cause Tornadoes?
Could all these new roundabouts in Binghamton be setting the city up as a tornado hub? According to a caller on WNEP in Scranton it's an absolute. Just in case you didn't listen to that video from a 2018 broadcast on WNEP, here's the quote from this caller in White Haven:
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave. According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Thousands Without Power in Tioga County
Over 4,000 people are currently without power in Tioga County. According to the NYSEG website, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 4,886 people were without power in Tioga County. In Chenango County, 599 people were without power, 187 in Otsego, 135 in Delaware and 4 are without power in Broome.
Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General next year, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda. The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in […]
Butter Prices Skyrocket in New York and This Is Why
Until recently, shopping for butter has always been an afterthought. We’d go to the grocery store and pop a package into our cart and not give it a second thought. But today, with the price of butter over $4.00 for a box of four quarters, many of us are rethinking our butter usage.
Johnson City looks to restrict supervised drug-injection sites
In a board meeting tonight, the Village of Johnson City will be introducing a newly proposed law that would limit where Overdose Prevention Centers, Heroin Safe Zones, Supervised Consumption Facilities, or Supervised Injection Sites are allowed in the community.
Wedding held for patient at Robert Packer Hospital
Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital came together to host a wedding ceremony for an oncology patient and her now husband.
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
wxhc.com
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
Comments / 0