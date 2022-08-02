Read on wrif.com
Related
wrif.com
The Vinyl Frontier With Meltdown – An Underrated Southern Rock Band
-Meltdown- Video Vixens Then and Now. Sure we all knew them. Men wanted to have them and women wanted to be them. Let’s catch up with our favorite video vixens! Spoiler alert, yes they’re still beautiful. Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images. Photo by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
laprensanewspaper.com
The Toledo Zoo Announces “Twilight Thursdays”
Ohio, July 26, 2022 – The Toledo Zoo announced today that it will extend hours on Thursdays, beginning July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 25 for families to enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities. “We are excited to provide our guests an opportunity to enjoy an unique evening experience...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlen.com
Adrian First Friday: Dog Days of Summer!
Adrian, MI – Multiple streets and parking lots will be closed in downtown Adrian for the August 1st Friday…Dog Days! Activities include a pet parade at 6pm and many contests. Downtown streets will close beginning at 2:30pm. Lineup for the pet parade will be at 5:30pm in the...
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
RELATED PEOPLE
Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline
SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comfortable on the mower and in the board room, new MIS president ready for NASCAR weekend
BROOKLYN, MI – If you drive by Michigan International Speedway and see a guy mowing the grass, it might not be a maintenance worker. It may be the new track president. “It sounds funny, but being on a lawn mower, you kind of get to see things from a different perspective,” said Joe Fowler, 43, who became the president of MIS in November. “You get to see buildings and things that might need to be touched up. Or you’ll go to a different part of the property and see an area you haven’t seen before.”
13abc.com
Tree crushes Jeep in Liberty Center moments after the occupants get out
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - The moment when a sudden burst of wind toppled a huge tree in Liberty Center was caught on security camera, as the tree crushed a Jeep that was occupied by two high school girls moments earlier. They had gotten out of the vehicle to order ice cream at The Tiger Den Dairy Bar.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
Waterville residents debate possible amphitheater: 'Not in my backyard'
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The idea of an amphitheater is dividing Waterville. City council held a planning meeting Monday night in which public comment was scheduled. However, due to the large crowd stretching capacity limits, the meeting was postponed until a larger venue could be found. "The city of Waterville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beacon
Prime Catawba lots available at Peach Tree Estates
The infrastructure for the spacious Peach Tree Estates will soon be approved by the EPA, and eight 1.5-acre country estates will be constructed on beautiful Catawba Island by American Servicing Corp. of Findlay, Ohio. “The roads are already cut in, and the ponds will be done soon, as well. We...
metroparent.com
August Fairs and Festivals in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
The school year is creeping up really quickly, but there’s still tons of fun to be had this summer. In August, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties are packed with a variety of fairs and festivals full of games and rides, classic car shows and live entertainment for families to enjoy.
fox2detroit.com
Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
fox2detroit.com
Storms leave 28K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported
FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
Comments / 0