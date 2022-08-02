Read on vermontbiz.com
Related
vermontbiz.com
Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager
Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
vermontbiz.com
VDOL, SWDB to host final Triple Play Job Fest in Burlington on Friday
The Vermont Department of Labor and the State Workforce Development Board will host the final Triple Play Job Fest event on Friday in Burlington at Centennial Field at 5:30 pm. The state has held three prior Job Fest events in White River Junction, Montpelier, and Burlington. The event will be held in partnership with the Vermont Lake Monsters.
vermontbiz.com
Torpy, Carpenter, Parsons to receive VCRD awards
VCRD Announces Vermont Community Leadership Award and Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award Recipients. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) today announced the recipients of the Vermont Community Leadership Award and Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award. These awards will be presented at VCRD’s 2022 Vermont Community Leadership(link is external) Summit on August 10 at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Leadership Institute welcomes newest alumni to its professional network
The Snelling Center for Government(link is external) celebrated the graduation of the following students of the Vermont Leadership Institute(link is external) at ceremonies at Basin Harbor in Vergennes in early June:. Heather Allin, Lebanon, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living; Nicolas Anzalone, St Johnsbury, The Achievement Network; Gaston Bathalon,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
UVM Health Network hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report
Awards Include Best Hospital in Vermont, Recognition for High Performance. UVMMC photo of Miller Wing. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont Medical Center, the anchor academic hospital for the UVM Health Network, has again earned recognition as Vermont’s top hospital with 10 high performing specialties and procedures by U.S. News & World Report, which released its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings this week. In addition, three local Network hospitals in Vermont and Northern New York were recognized for high performing specialties and procedures.
Colchester Sun
Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow, resident of Essex, receives Arthur Williams award for meritorious service to the arts
TOWN OF ESSEX — Among the colorful flora and fauna stitched into Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow’s creations are pieces of herself, her life experiences and the occasional stray piece of hair added by accident, Dow joked. Dow was sitting in her home office...
willistonobserver.com
Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing
A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Addison Independent
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
montpelierbridge.org
Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective
When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
WCAX
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Super Seniors: Bill McColgan and Bob Nickerson
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Bob Nickerson has new wheels, but it’s definitely not a late model ride. It’s a 1926 Ford Model T truck with a 20-horsepower engine that struggles with the hills at times. But for Bob, it’s a dream as he rides around his neighborhood in...
vermontbiz.com
Casella pilots recycling subscription for hard-to-recycle waste
Casella & TerraCycle Partner on Home Recycling Service Partnership Establishes Innovative Service for Waste Streams Not Recyclable Curbside. Vermont Business Magazine Casella Waste Systems, Inc, a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company based in Rutland, in partnership with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials, is pleased to announce the upcoming TerraCycle Pouch by Casella pilot subscription program.
mynbc5.com
August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont
PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
Trio of Vermonters accused of kidnapping, assault
The victim of Wednesday's homicide in Bennington has been named as one of four suspects in an alleged kidnapping and assault of multiple people in Springfield and Chester, Vermont.
New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million
In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu
In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
montpelierbridge.org
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington
I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
Comments / 0