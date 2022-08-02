ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vermontbiz.com

Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager

Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

VDOL, SWDB to host final Triple Play Job Fest in Burlington on Friday

The Vermont Department of Labor and the State Workforce Development Board will host the final Triple Play Job Fest event on Friday in Burlington at Centennial Field at 5:30 pm. The state has held three prior Job Fest events in White River Junction, Montpelier, and Burlington. The event will be held in partnership with the Vermont Lake Monsters.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Torpy, Carpenter, Parsons to receive VCRD awards

VCRD Announces Vermont Community Leadership Award and Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award Recipients. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) today announced the recipients of the Vermont Community Leadership Award and Vermont Lifetime Leadership Award. These awards will be presented at VCRD’s 2022 Vermont Community Leadership(link is external) Summit on August 10 at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Leadership Institute welcomes newest alumni to its professional network

The Snelling Center for Government(link is external) celebrated the graduation of the following students of the Vermont Leadership Institute(link is external) at ceremonies at Basin Harbor in Vergennes in early June:. Heather Allin, Lebanon, Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living; Nicolas Anzalone, St Johnsbury, The Achievement Network; Gaston Bathalon,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

​UVM Health Network hospitals recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Awards Include Best Hospital in Vermont, Recognition for High Performance. UVMMC photo of Miller Wing. Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont Medical Center, the anchor academic hospital for the UVM Health Network, has again earned recognition as Vermont’s top hospital with 10 high performing specialties and procedures by U.S. News & World Report, which released its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings this week. In addition, three local Network hospitals in Vermont and Northern New York were recognized for high performing specialties and procedures.
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing

A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
Addison Independent

HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling

It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective

When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
WCAX

Super Seniors: Bill McColgan and Bob Nickerson

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Bob Nickerson has new wheels, but it’s definitely not a late model ride. It’s a 1926 Ford Model T truck with a 20-horsepower engine that struggles with the hills at times. But for Bob, it’s a dream as he rides around his neighborhood in...
vermontbiz.com

Casella pilots recycling subscription for hard-to-recycle waste

Casella & TerraCycle Partner on Home Recycling Service Partnership Establishes Innovative Service for Waste Streams Not Recyclable Curbside. Vermont Business Magazine Casella Waste Systems, Inc, a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company based in Rutland, in partnership with TerraCycle, an innovative recycling company that specializes in hard-to-recycle materials, is pleased to announce the upcoming TerraCycle Pouch by Casella pilot subscription program.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

August declared agri-tourism month in Vermont

PLAINFIELD, Vt. — To kick off the beginning of agri-tourism month in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott stopped by Greenfield Highland Farm in Plainfield. Soon, others will also get to enjoy the farm for themselves. “Agri-tourism is the chance to see working lands, how they raise the animals sustainably, improve...
PLAINFIELD, VT
sevendaysvt

New Burlington High School Expected to Cost $190 Million

In three months, Burlington voters will head to the polls and likely vote on a nine-figure bond for a new high school and technical center. This week, Burlington School District officials released the estimated cost for the project — just over $190 million. The estimate includes roughly $138.7 million...
sevendaysvt

Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu

In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages

Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

A Reporter Encounters Rail Buffs — and an Unexpected Detour — on Amtrak's Inaugural Trip From Burlington

I arrived at Burlington's Union Station last Friday to catch a 10:10 a.m. train — and found a giant early morning party. I was about to climb on the inaugural Ethan Allen Express train from Burlington to New York City. It would be the first time a train carried people between the two cities since 1953, when a Rutland Railroad workers' strike ended the line's passenger service.
BURLINGTON, VT

