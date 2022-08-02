Read on investorplace.com
Related
InvestorPlace
Does Lucid’s Miss Mean Rivian (RIVN) Stock Is Doomed?
However, Rivian appears to be in a much better position than Lucid. Shares of RIVN stock are down more than 60% year-to-date (YTD). Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock closed lower by nearly 10% today after the electric vehicle (EV) company reported lackluster second-quarter earnings. Now, some Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock investors are concerned their company may experience the same fate.
teslarati.com
Tesla secures long-term battery materials deal with China’s Huayou, CNGR: report
Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Tesla has signed long-term battery materials supply deals with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Material Co. The companies will reportedly provide Tesla with ternary precursor products until the middle of the decade. The reports come amidst the efforts of veteran automakers like...
freightwaves.com
Nikola acquires struggling Romeo Power to secure battery supply
Nikola Corp. is acquiring struggling startup Romeo Power Inc. in a $144 million all-stock deal that Nikola says will assure its supply of battery packs critical to assembling electric trucks. The transaction exchange ratio implies Romeo’s shares are worth 74 cents each, a 34% premium to its closing price Friday...
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
RELATED PEOPLE
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list
After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
electrek.co
GM and LG to build 3 US EV battery factories with a $2.5B DOE loan
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a conditional loan of $2.5 billion for Ultium Cells, a joint venture of General Motors (GM) and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, to help finance EV lithium-ion battery cell factories in three states. The loan is intended to support the expansion of electric vehicle deployment in the US.
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
Pay Less Now or Pay More Later for PayPal Stock
Payments processor PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently made headlines as activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a position in PYPL stock. The firm is likely trying to influence the company. Also, investors are digesting a strong Q2 earnings release from earlier this week. Earnings season is charging ahead like a bull. There...
Dundee named as preferred site for battery production megafactory
Dundee has been selected as the preferred site for a new factory producing batteries for the UK’s renewable energy and electric vehicle markets.AMTE Power, which develops and manufactures lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, announced the proposal to create a “megafactory” in the Scottish city after its board approved a new execution strategy.It said the plan, which will require investment of £160 million to £190 million, is a “strong stepping stone towards building gigafactories in the future”.The new megafactory will allow the company to deliver high-value battery cells quicker in order to meet growing demand, with the intended...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Today?
Today’s move in small cap renewable energy company Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) is rather incredible. Indeed, a move of more than 30% in any stock on a given day is noteworthy. However, the fact that PEGY stock is making this move on an otherwise down day in the market is even more notable.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Magic Empire Global (MEGL) Stock Up 2,000% Today?
The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday at $4 and has since surged to the $90 level. Speculative buying appears to be at play alongside another Hong Kong-based company, AMTD Digital (HKD). On an otherwise down day in the market, some stocks are seeing incredible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
InvestorPlace
7 Clean Energy Stocks Under $5 to Add to Your Buy List
These clean energy stocks trading in the penny stock territory could blow up in the coming years. Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT): Partnership with SeaTrepid could help scale up the business at a rapid pace. Broadwind (BWEN): Revenue growth is impressive and is likely to be even better once the headwinds...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Twilio (TWLO) Stock Down 15% Today?
Specializing in communications API (application programming interface) platforms, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) allows enterprises such as ride-sharing facilitator Uber (NYSE:UBER) to custom-build automated messaging channels. However, TWLO stock was only communicating pain on Friday despite the underlying company delivering a top-and-bottom beat for the second quarter. Analysts took a dim view of Twilio’s third-quarter outlook, regarding it as a broader warning about brewing economic pressures.
InvestorPlace
3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Sell Now
This earnings season has definitely highlighted the winners and losers on Wall Street. It has also helped investors identify large-cap tech stocks to sell now. Over the last few days, investors have gained confidence thanks to positive economic data, better-than-expected earnings, and Federal Reserve optimism. The trio of upbeat information drove two-month highs in the large-cap S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq indices earlier this week.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Nikola (NKLA) Stock Up Today?
The company beat out several estimates for the second quarter. Nikola also announced plans for three new hydrogen stations. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is climbing higher on Thursday thanks to the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 and other news. Starting with the earnings report, Nikola...
InvestorPlace
OPEN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Opendoor Reports Earnings
The company is currently facing a $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Shares of OPEN stock are down more than 65% year-to-date (YTD). All eyes are on Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock as the company gets ready to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes today. Unfortunately, shares have fallen 8% in the past month due to a hefty $62 million fine from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
InvestorPlace
SOFI Stock Alert: 3 Key Reasons SoFi Is Roaring Higher Today
Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) are trading higher by more than 20% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. During the quarter, student loans accounted for 12.44% of total loan origination volume, compared with 29.6% during Q1. Total origination volume clocked in at $3.2 billion, with student loan volume at $398.72 million. Still, student loan volume is down 25% compared to the average volume before the coronavirus pandemic. This was impacted by the federal student loan payment moratorium, which is expected to be extended a seventh time.
InvestorPlace
Is Red-Hot AMTD Digital (HKD) Stock Really a Meme?
What is AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)? That question has been on many investors’ minds recently. The company describes itself as “Asia’s One-Stop Comprehensive Digital Solutions Platform.” Since the little-known Chinese stock shot to truly unexpected heights this week, the financial world has been marveling. After making its trading debut on July 15, HKD stock didn’t turn many heads. But later in the month, it started surging and didn’t slow down until today.
Comments / 0