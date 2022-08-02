Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan

In Porter County, Region residents are invited to join a ranger for a birding hike on a long-abandoned golf course that is now part of Indiana Dunes National Park. The park says participants “can enjoy an easy walk through the ‘rough’ on Sunday August 7, 14, 21, and 28.” Each morning birding hike will start at 7 am and last for two hours. Meet at the Dunewood Campground check-in near Beverly Shores. Birders of all levels are welcome. Bring your own binoculars or you can borrow some from the park. For more information on this and other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park call 219-395-1882. You can also visit their website at www.nps.gov/indu , download the official National Park Service app, or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS .

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO