Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan

Read on nwi.life
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
Related
A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City
A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
nwi.life
Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project
The Crown Point Board of Works has awarded a bid for the first phase of the Sauerman Woods Drainage Improvements project. During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Board of Works approved a $2.36 million bid from Austgen Equipment. The bid was taken under advisement during the Board’s July 20, 2022, meeting.
nwi.life
FOUR WINDS INVITATIONAL STREET RENAMING CEREMONY ON MONDAY, AUGUST 8 AT 10 A.M. EASTERN
WHO: Representatives from the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Four Winds Casinos, and South Bend Country Club. Rebecca Richards, Chairwoman, Pokagon Band Tribal Council. Clayton Mason, Chief Financial Officer, Four Winds Casinos. Scott Brewer, Senior VP of Government and Community Relations & Security, Four Winds Casinos.
nwi.life
Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament
The sun shone brightly in Michigan City for Horizon Bank’s 92nd Annual Michigan City Municipal Golf Course Tournament on Sunday, July 31. About 150 golfers from all over the country gathered with their friends and families at the Michigan City Municipal Golf Course to take part in the fun competition. It didn’t matter if you were playing or just watching—everyone left with some unforgettable memories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
PNW awarded $133,000 from state of Indiana for work to improve local cardiovascular health
Purdue University Northwest’s Integrative Physiology and Health Sciences (IPHS) Center has received a grant for $133,000 from the Indiana Department of Health (IDH), as part of the department’s Health Issues and Challenges program, for local initiatives to improve and promote cardiovascular health. The Health Issues and Challenges program was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021, with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
nwi.life
The Lakes of Valparaiso Summer Party Brings Together Residents and Staff for an Unforgettable Night of Bonding and Fun
The overwhelming sense of community was a wonderful thing to behold at the Lakes of Valparaiso Summer Party on Friday, July 29. Residents came to the party as strangers, but after hours of fun entertainment including a cornhole tournament, a hula-hooping contest, a frozen t-shirt race, and a water balloon toss, the Lakes residents left as friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwi.life
Tavern on Main’s Give Back Tuesday fundraiser generates $700 for Franciscan Health’s Center of Hope
A fundraising campaign spearheaded by the owners of a Crown Point craft bar and eatery provided $700 to the Franciscan Health Foundation to support survivors of violence, sexual abuse and trauma served by the Franciscan Health Crown Point Center of Hope program. John and Miranda O’Block, the husband and wife...
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County leaders, residents debate Opera House renovation
Plans to renovate and expand the Memorial Opera House are drawing opposition from a Porter County commissioner. The $6.5 million project would replace crumbling bricks and windows at the Opera House and the former sheriff's residence, and build a connector between the two. A proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it drew backlash from residents. Now, some county officials want to use foundation money, generated by the interest earned on the proceeds of the hospital sale.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwi.life
Latitude Commercial spearheads business development in the Region
Business is booming in the Region, and since inventory is low, stakes are high for businesses looking to move into the area. “It's a race to get to the property. A lot of these businesses are still coming over from Illinois, and new franchises that might not have had anything out here yet are really starting to try and plan a flagship out here. It's really just the lack of inventory right now. The market itself is very strong,” said Latitude Commerical Co-Founder and Senior Vice President Brett McDermott.
nwi.life
Pulaski Park Skate Park to Re-open
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation are pleased to announce that Hammond’s Pulaski Park Skate Park will re-open Thursday, August 4, 2022. Last month the skate park was closed due to repetitive vandalism and graffiti at the park. With ongoing requests to...
Chicago weather: Severe storms damage trees, power lines across Chicago area
At least one person was injured Wednesday afternoon as severe storms raced through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed trees and power lines in their wake.
indiana105.com
Birding Hike on Former Golf Course Land Now Part of Dunes National Park
In Porter County, Region residents are invited to join a ranger for a birding hike on a long-abandoned golf course that is now part of Indiana Dunes National Park. The park says participants “can enjoy an easy walk through the ‘rough’ on Sunday August 7, 14, 21, and 28.” Each morning birding hike will start at 7 am and last for two hours. Meet at the Dunewood Campground check-in near Beverly Shores. Birders of all levels are welcome. Bring your own binoculars or you can borrow some from the park. For more information on this and other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park call 219-395-1882. You can also visit their website at www.nps.gov/indu , download the official National Park Service app, or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS .
nwi.life
“CLIMATE FOLLIES,” A NEW PLAY BY JIM POYSER, TO BE PERFORMED AT SOUTH SHORE ARTS
South Shore Arts is excited to host “Climate Follies,” a comedy about the unfunniest thing ever, the climate crisis. “Climate Follies,” will take place on Thursday, August 11, at 7pm in the Main Gallery at South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN 46321. Before the performance guests are invited to view the exhibit “Nature Lovers” on display in the gallery.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
nwi.life
South Suburban College to Host Forklift Operator Training Classes at Oak Forest Center
Forklift Operator Training will be offered in August and September at the South Suburban College (SSC) Oak Forest Center. This 8-hour certification course covers the basic forklift driving skills needed to obtain a Forklift Operator Certification. The cost for each Forklift Operator Training course is $179.00 per person. Sessions will...
nwi.life
Valparaiso Police Department connects with community members through 18th annual National Night Out
The Valparaiso Police Department held its 18th annual National Night Out on August 2. This event allows members of the police department to travel to different neighborhoods within the community and connect with the community members. “National Night Out is a fantastic event. It allows us to get out into...
Comments / 0