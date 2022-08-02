Read on www.consultant360.com
roi-nj.com
Endocrine surgical expert Shifrin joins CentraState Healthcare System to head new program
Board-certified endocrine surgeon Dr. Alexander Shifrin has joined the staff of Surgical Associates of CentraState and CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold as the surgical director of CentraState’s Endocrine Program. Shifrin, who has performed thousands of endocrine surgeries over his career, will focus exclusively on diagnosis and surgical treatment of...
New Jersey pharmacy admits to illegally prescribing opioids to patients
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger has announced Dunn Meadow Pharmacy in Fort Lee illegally distributed prescription opioids and gave kickbacks to health care providers.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: HOME DEPOT CARDIAC ARREST
Emergency personnel are at Home Depot in Lacey attending to a patient suffering symptoms of cardiac arrest. No additional details are available.
New Jersey woman celebrates her 108th birthday surrounded by family
Anne Zando was born in Switzerland on July 26, 1914.
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
thesandpaper.net
Little Egg Harbor Grandmother Inspires ‘Operation Toes in the Sand’
In a divided nation rife with bad news and endless debate over what constitutes human rights, glimmers of light still ripple across Barnegat Bay in the Mystic Island section of Little Egg Harbor Township. Bente Sassano, whose final wish was to put her toes in the sand and the water of that very bay, inspired her grandson to bring about that light.
Police find man, woman in NJ tractor-trailer cab incident with bleeding woman
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Thursday located the man, woman and tractor-trailer cab sought after someone reported the woman was bleeding and calling for help in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said. Officers, unsure exactly what happened, questioned the man and woman on Thursday evening. Many feared the woman may have been abducted, […]
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
baristanet.com
COVID or NOVID? Are You Part of the Never Had COVID Club? (POLL)
Eighteen of 21 counties in New Jersey — or most of the state — are reporting a high risk for transmission of COVID. So why is it that some people — maybe you — have successfully avoided COVID through Delta, Omicron and now the latest BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal
OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
New Jersey Passes Law Allowing Hair Salons to Go Mobile - Like Food Trucks - Economic Shift Expected
Hair salons are about to get a makeover in New Jersey!(delfina pan/Unsplash) Starting November, hair salons will have the same capabilities as food trucks in New Jersey!. Bill S2996 was voted on in November 2021 and is set to take effect in November 2022.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor cab after a woman was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
njbmagazine.com
New Jersey’s Top Employers
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) most recent data shows that New Jersey’s labor market is continuing its stretch of job growth and declining unemployment, as total nonfarm employment increased by 6,700 jobs in May to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,199,100 workers. Additionally, the state’s unemployment rate declined and now sits at 3.9%, after being above 5% earlier this year.
Berkeley Township Donates Two Properties To Habitat For Humanity
BERKELEY – The township donated property for two new homes that will be built for families needing a safe place to live. Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity partners with families living in substandard housing who are looking for a “hand-up, not a hand-out” in owning their first home. The parents will be side by side with construction workers, putting “sweat equity” into their house.
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Slate Belt mourns school security guard killed in N.J., acquaintance is charged with murder
A Slate Belt man who worked as a school security guard has died after being shot in New Jersey, and an acquaintance has been charged in his murder, prosecutors say. Gerard “Jerry” Carpinello, 49, of Portland, was shot in the early morning of July 10 at a private home in Millstone Township, Monmouth County.
