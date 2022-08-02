ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

roi-nj.com

Endocrine surgical expert Shifrin joins CentraState Healthcare System to head new program

Board-certified endocrine surgeon Dr. Alexander Shifrin has joined the staff of Surgical Associates of CentraState and CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold as the surgical director of CentraState’s Endocrine Program. Shifrin, who has performed thousands of endocrine surgeries over his career, will focus exclusively on diagnosis and surgical treatment of...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Freehold Township, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Health
beckersspine.com

3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East

Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal

OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
OCEAN CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

New Jersey’s Top Employers

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) most recent data shows that New Jersey’s labor market is continuing its stretch of job growth and declining unemployment, as total nonfarm employment increased by 6,700 jobs in May to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,199,100 workers. Additionally, the state’s unemployment rate declined and now sits at 3.9%, after being above 5% earlier this year.
SMALL BUSINESS
Jersey Shore Online

Berkeley Township Donates Two Properties To Habitat For Humanity

BERKELEY – The township donated property for two new homes that will be built for families needing a safe place to live. Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity partners with families living in substandard housing who are looking for a “hand-up, not a hand-out” in owning their first home. The parents will be side by side with construction workers, putting “sweat equity” into their house.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

