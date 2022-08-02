Melissa Manchester, one of the most revered singer/songwriters of all time, will make her return to Atlantic City this weekend, and she will do it in a big way. Backed by the Bay Atlantic Symphony, the Grammy Award winner will perform hits from her storied career, including “Don’t Cry Out Loud,” “Midnight Blue,” “Just Too Many People” and possibly even two songs that found her nominated for two Academy Awards in the same year: 1980s “Through the Eyes of Love” from “Ice Castles” and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from “The Promise,” along with songs that defined her acting and stage career, as well.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO