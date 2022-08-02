ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Jeff James
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties

Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Incentive grants approved for Denver industrial companies

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved incentive grants for three existing companies. Huber Technology, a manufacturer of wastewater equipment that operates in Denver’s Airlie Industrial Park, will invest $39.5 million in the construction of a 122,000 square-foot addition and equipment, creating at least 46 new jobs in the process. In return, the county will provide $210,228 annually in the form of tax relief for eight years following completion of the project.
DENVER, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event

North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
CONCORD, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered

CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Unity in Community renews call for removal of Confederate statue

Aug. 4. Despite pastors of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, as well as its regional governing body and the mayor of Cornelius calling for its removal, the Confederate Monument is still out on the front lawn of the historic church on Zion Avenue. On the 112th anniversary of the dedication...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville Dollar General fined for excessive price-scanning errors

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 61 stores in Alamance, Brunswick, Carteret, Catawba, Columbus, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Yadkin counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County debates proposed lot size requirements

LINCOLNTON – A proposed amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) establishing a one-acre minimum lot size for single-family homes countywide was met with mixed reviews during a Aug. 1 public hearing on the matter. In May, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met with Kimley-Horn, a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

