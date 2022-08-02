Read on www.iredellfreenews.com
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools to add security measures at athletic events in 2022-2023
Iredell-Statesville Schools administrators are welcoming staff members back into buildings this month, hosting parents at open houses and welcoming students to their first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The new year will bring a few changes to I-SS athletic events. In an effort to continue to provide a safer...
CMS high school coach accused of sending explicit messages to student, district investigating
CHARLOTTE — A West Charlotte High School coach is no longer on the job after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with a female student, our partners at The Charlotte Observer learned through interviews and copies of the messages obtained this week. Two sources confirmed to the Observer that...
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Graded School District kicks off new year with high-energy convocation
Jason Gardner addressed hundreds of Mooresville Graded School District employees for the first time as superintendent on Wednesday. But Gardner, who was selected by the MGSD Board of Education to succeed Stephen Mauney, vowed that administrators, staff, students and community members would see plenty of him in the coming months and years.
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
iredellfreenews.com
Tax administrators advise Iredell commissioners not to delay countywide property revaluation
Iredell County Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches advised the Board of Commissioners to stick to the county’s property revaluation schedule despite some residents’ concerns about increased property values leading to a higher property tax bill. North Carolina law requires each county to conduct a...
What does it mean if you see a COVID-SAFE sticker at a Meck County business?
CHARLOTTE — The next time you visit a local business in Mecklenburg County, you might see a special sticker plastered on the window. On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to let Mecklenburg County’s state of emergency expire alongside the state’s -- on Aug. 15. The state of emergency was originally declared in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
WBTV
Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties
Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
lakenormanpublications.com
Incentive grants approved for Denver industrial companies
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved incentive grants for three existing companies. Huber Technology, a manufacturer of wastewater equipment that operates in Denver’s Airlie Industrial Park, will invest $39.5 million in the construction of a 122,000 square-foot addition and equipment, creating at least 46 new jobs in the process. In return, the county will provide $210,228 annually in the form of tax relief for eight years following completion of the project.
charlotteonthecheap.com
North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event
North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Atrium doctors come out of retirement to help cancer survivors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few Atrium doctors have decided their work with patients is not quite done yet. Dr. James Hall is one of a few doctors who came out of retirement to help cancer survivors. The group of doctors work at Levine Cancer Institute’s survivorship program. It’s...
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
corneliustoday.com
Unity in Community renews call for removal of Confederate statue
Aug. 4. Despite pastors of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, as well as its regional governing body and the mayor of Cornelius calling for its removal, the Confederate Monument is still out on the front lawn of the historic church on Zion Avenue. On the 112th anniversary of the dedication...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Dollar General fined for excessive price-scanning errors
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 61 stores in Alamance, Brunswick, Carteret, Catawba, Columbus, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Yadkin counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County debates proposed lot size requirements
LINCOLNTON – A proposed amendment to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) establishing a one-acre minimum lot size for single-family homes countywide was met with mixed reviews during a Aug. 1 public hearing on the matter. In May, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met with Kimley-Horn, a...
