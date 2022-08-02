Yankees ship strikeout-prone Gallo to Dodgers; flip Montgomery to Cardinals for Bader

Read on www.trentonian.com
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Seattle Mariners, fresh from wheeling...
Mariners get first look at new ace Luis Castillo vs. Yankees
When Luis Castillo dazzled at Yankee Stadium for the Cincinnati Reds on July 14, it was viewed as an audition
St. Louis Cardinals: Trade Deadline Should be a Future Lesson
The St. Louis Cardinals were finally active during this year’s trade deadline. But will they learn that offseason additions can help save prospects?. Adding Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton was a good – and necessary – move for the St. Louis Cardinals. It hurts to lose Harrison Bader but continuing to fortify the rotation by adding Jordan Montgomery was even better.
Why the St. Louis Cardinals Won the Harrison Bader Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move, trading Harrison Bader for starter Jordan Montgomery. This deal was a win for the Redbirds. The St. Louis Cardinals were active at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring multiple arms to bolster their rotation, bullpen, and pitching depth as a whole. Although the club missed out on Juan Soto, they are clearly a better team today then they were yesterday, and St. Louis should be the clear favorites for the NL Central title.
Cardinals Insider Shares Exciting International Update
The London Series is one of the new exciting things about Major League Baseball. It first took place in 2019, when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees played a brief two-game series at London Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs were set to play two...
