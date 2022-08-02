Independence referendum would keep district success possible, avoid cuts, leaders say

Read on trempcountytimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parents criticize La Crosse School Board and superintendent over consolidation
The La Crosse School District's plan to consolidate high schools has some parents criticizing not only the plan but also the school board and superintendent.
wizmnews.com
Abraham resigns from La Crosse School Board, objecting to school consolidation plans
Rob Abraham has resigned from the La Crosse School Board, citing opposition to school consolidation proposals announced by the district administration ahead of a November referendum. Abraham made his announcement at the start of the regular board meeting on Monday night, stepping away from his board seat to speak at...
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
