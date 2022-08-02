Read on clemsonsportstalk.com
Fall Camp Primer: Tigers defense 'ready to go hunt' as the season approaches
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Before the Tigers hit the practice field, we reset our exclusive interviews with K.J. Henry, D.J. Uiagalelei, and Jordan McFadden from the ACC Kickoff to get you primed for fall camp today. Find out what Henry thinks the defense has to offer this season.
Uiagalelei, Thomas Highlight Clemson's Weigh-in Day
CLEMSON, S.C. -- For those that wondered if the reports of DJ Uiagalelei's weight loss was real, got their answer on Thursday.
Clemson Is a 'Developmental Program' and That's Not Changing Anytime Soon
At Clemson, success is determined by how Dabo Swinney and the rest of his coaching staff develop talent, and don't expect that to change anytime soon.
Clemson Offense: Breakout Candidates for 2022
Here's a position-by-position look at Clemson Tigers who could experience breakout seasons on the scoring side of the ball this fall.
Look: Clemson Player Announces Retirement From Football
A Clemson safety has officially stepped away from the game of football. Lannden Zanders, who's been with the program for the last three years, announced that he would be retiring after suffering too many injuries. "After battling three shoulder injuries in the span of a year, including playing through the...
Georgia vs. Oregon: ESPN assigns broadcasting crew for Atlanta season opener, per report
Georgia and Oregon will kick off the season in Atlanta, and now there’s a report of which broadcasting crew will call the game. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported that Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ESPN. The game is set 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game will be the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
LOOK: Georgia Players Checking into Fall Camp
Players are back on campus Wednesday as Georgia is preparing for the official start of fall camp on Thursday.
Results are in from Clemson's weigh-in
The Clemson football team did its annual weigh-in on Thursday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney always does his annual weigh-in the day before fall camp begins, which subsequently will start on Friday afternoon. The (...)
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
New information released about crash that killed Georgia golf club owners
WASHINGTON — Federal officials on Tuesday released new information on the crash that killed a couple who owned a popular golf club near Lake Hartwell. Charly and Kelli Schell, owners of the Cateechee Golf Club, in Hartwell, Georgia, died in a plane crash on July 14, family friends said.
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
Northside Spartanburg's The Hub on track for fall opening
SPARTANBURG — A $5 million mixed-use retail development is scheduled to open as early as October on Spartanburg's Northside. The Hub, at 578 N. Church St., began construction in November 2021. The new 16,700-square-foot building will include Moe's Original BBQ and Wofford College's book store. Michael Fletcher, owner of Greenville-based Fletcher Development, told The Post and Courier construction is nearly complete and tenants have started renovating their building space at the site.
