Read on www.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Kenan and Kel
Who else used to love watching this? I used to love watching the repeats on Nickelodeon, but the BBC also used to show it as part of CBBC too apparently? Were the BBC showings on both BBC 1 and BBC 2, or just BBC 2 only?. Kenan and Kel was...
digitalspy.com
2022 Post-Villa Islander Watch
Thought it would be good to have a thread to keep track of any interesting goings-on now they're all doing now out of the villa. Particularly in terms of monitoring the most interesting question of all - how long will any of them stay together? I never follow any of them on social media during the show itself, but I think it's more interesting seeing what they get up to in the immediate aftermath.
digitalspy.com
Future of SD channels, should Sky discontinue subscriptions via a SD box , should HD be standard?
I think it's safe to say that SD channels will still be broadcasting for a long time to come, no reason why SD, HD and UHD can't exist alongisde each other as there's plenty of Satellite capacity available. It really is time though that Sky discontinued allowing subscriptions via SD...
Strictly 2022 line-up: Richie Anderson to dance as part of all-male partnership in new series
Strictly Come Dancing is slowly announcing its 2022 line-up.In September, the BBC series will return for its 20th anniversary series presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The first announcements were made on 4 August, with more names being revealed every day for the following week.Who is taking part in Strictly 2022?Will MellorActor Will Mellor was named as the first contestant. He is best known for his roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Broadchurch.Mellor’s other credits include Hollyoaks, Line of Duty and, most recently, ITV soap Coronation Street, in which he played Harvey Gaskell.Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams to celebrity lineup
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Two more celebrity contestants, Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams, will join the roster of celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC said Friday. The announcement comes one day after the show released news of its first two contestants for the season,...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
People
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
‘On Patrol: Live’ Premiere Ratings Revealed
New show On Patrol: Live premiered last Friday night on Reelz to overwhelming success. The show earned massive ratings despite a technical glitch at the beginning of the show. Host Dan Abrams tweeted, thanking all fans who tuned in for the premiere. “Thank you to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role
Click here to read the full article. Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes, an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching...
'Dancing with the Stars' announces premiere date for new season on Disney+
The hit reality competition show has a new home on Disney+.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star lands next movie role
Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer has landed her next role in a British indie film called Tell That to the Winter Sea. The actress, who played Chantelle Atkins on the BBC One soap, will be starring alongside The Look of Love's Tamsin Egerton and Tale of Tales' Bebe Cave in the movie, Variety reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Sky Season 3: MacGyver, Blindspot Alums Among 5 New Cast Additions
Click here to read the full article. Big Sky country is about to get a little less spacious: The ABC drama has added five actors to its cast for the upcoming Season 3, according to our sister site Deadline. The five additions, all in recurring roles, center on Reba McEntire’s newly introduced backwoods outfitter Sunny Brick and an ill-fated wilderness trip she leads. Henry Ian Cusick (MacGyver, The 100) will play tech executive Avery, who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Sunny’s excursion. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), meanwhile, will play Sunny’s son Cormac, who helps lead his...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Pairing Predictions Thread
Seeing as it's that time of year again, I hope nobody minds me starting this thread. If the Kym Marsh and Tony Adams rumours are true, I’d go for:. This is very likely to be changed depending on if they’re in and who else is announced 😅. Kym...
spoilertv.com
Beyond Paradise - Death In Paradise spin-off begins filming
Filming has begun on brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise in South-West England this week. Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, and reuniting Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles, Beyond Paradise is a new, original drama which picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
digitalspy.com
Why Batgirl was cancelled
While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
digitalspy.com
First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in new tennis drama series
Poldark may have finished and The Crown may be wrapping up soon enough, but some of the shows' stars are turning their attention to the tennis court for a brand new drama. From writer and creator Hania Elkington, Fifteen-Love will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland next year, with Poldark's Aidan Turner and newcomer Ella Lily Hyland starring as the leads.
digitalspy.com
Love Island Reunion
So I went to Elstree to try and get into the reunion but was turned away at the last moment. Basically, there were too many priority ticket holders and production guests. I queued up from just before 1pm. NEVER AGAIN will I queue up for a show unless it's for...
digitalspy.com
Next Host odds with Sky Bet
Some of these seem bizarre choices. I would bet money it wouldn't be Simon Cowell for instance. I hadn't actually consider Holly Willoughby, but with it being on ITV I wouldn't rule her out. Please not Rylan. For me he'd be fine on the Big Brother's Little Brother equivalent. Posts:...
Comments / 0