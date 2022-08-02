Love Island stats reveal Ekin-Su and Davide won in series landslide

Read on www.digitalspy.com
Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su greet fans and family as they touch down in UK
Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu greeted family and fans as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show.The couple posed for the cameras as they left Stansted airport together after flying in from Majorca on Wednesday (3 August).Davide and Ekin-Su beat runners-up Gemma and Luca in Monday’s final, which also revealed Indiyah and Dami as the third-place couple and Tasha and Andrew in fourth place.Host Laura Whitmore announced the winning couple will share the £50,000 prize in a break from previous tradition.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners of 2022 seriesDavide and Ekin-Su share message for fans after winning Love IslandLove Island: Ekin-Su and Davide crowned winners of 2022 series
Love Island Reunion
So I went to Elstree to try and get into the reunion but was turned away at the last moment. Basically, there were too many priority ticket holders and production guests. I queued up from just before 1pm. NEVER AGAIN will I queue up for a show unless it's for...
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Pairing Predictions Thread
Seeing as it's that time of year again, I hope nobody minds me starting this thread. If the Kym Marsh and Tony Adams rumours are true, I’d go for:. This is very likely to be changed depending on if they’re in and who else is announced 😅. Kym...
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Will Mellor and Kym Marsh will be the first two celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC announced Thursday. The pair will join the popular British dance competition for Season 20, which is set to premiere in the U.K. in September.
ITV responds to Love Island financial tampering accusations
ITV launched an investigation into Love Island to determine whether or not agents have been tipped off over contestants. As this year's series has drawn to a close and the couples are back in the UK, executives have questioned Love Island staff over the alleged closeness with two agencies that represents up-and-coming reality stars (via The Sun).
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Why Batgirl was cancelled
While the notorious caped crusader Batman has had many an incarnation, we have seldom seen Batgirl in the lead. So to say that the cancellation of her first live-action movie is disappointing would be an understatement. In The Heights star Leslie Grace was set to play the titular vigilante, aka...
Who are these really rubbish signings???
Honestly, I am shocked and appalled. Why did the BBC get these really rubbish signings. I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF THEM!! THESE ARENT CELEBRITIES!!!!! THEY AREN'T FAMOUS. I've never watched Corrie or Hollyoaks or Popstars or Morning Live or Two Pints or Broadchurch or read a celebrity magazine or been onto Google or social media or bought Hear'says greatest hits and its just not fair, How am I supposed to know these people and why aren't celebs being signed up that I specifically know. I knew all of the celebs in season 1. They really scrape the barrel and it gets worse every season. Quality is really slipping.
Next Host odds with Sky Bet
Some of these seem bizarre choices. I would bet money it wouldn't be Simon Cowell for instance. I hadn't actually consider Holly Willoughby, but with it being on ITV I wouldn't rule her out. Please not Rylan. For me he'd be fine on the Big Brother's Little Brother equivalent. Posts:...
Yellowstone star teases "killer" story ahead of season 5
Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz has teased a "killer" story ahead of the premiere of the fifth season of the show. Moniz took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her time on set, writing: "It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show."
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨❤️👨
Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
Kenan and Kel
Who else used to love watching this? I used to love watching the repeats on Nickelodeon, but the BBC also used to show it as part of CBBC too apparently? Were the BBC showings on both BBC 1 and BBC 2, or just BBC 2 only?. Kenan and Kel was...
First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in new tennis drama series
Poldark may have finished and The Crown may be wrapping up soon enough, but some of the shows' stars are turning their attention to the tennis court for a brand new drama. From writer and creator Hania Elkington, Fifteen-Love will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland next year, with Poldark's Aidan Turner and newcomer Ella Lily Hyland starring as the leads.
Carly Rae Jepsen - Beach House
It's very jaded and borderline a comedy song. I like the beat though. I really like it! In fact, I love anything Carly Rae Jepsen puts out, and have done for many years. Pop princess!. Posts: 11,914. Forum Member. ✭✭. 05/08/22 - 18:24 #3. It's a big improvement on Western...
It’s Official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Call It Quits
Good news or bad news, depending on who you are—Kete is officially no more. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and decided to be friends after an extremely public nine-month romance, sources close to the couple told E! News. The pair met and shared their first kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and later, she hit up the comedian for some “BDE action,” Kardashian said on a podcast in April. However, the couple had been doing long distance recently, and sources said they’re just not able to keep up their relationship with their demanding schedules. With Davidson in Australia filming the movie Wizards! and Kardashian taking care of her four kids she shares with Kanye West in Los Angeles, sources said it has “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” but they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”Read it at E! News
