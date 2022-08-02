Read on www.digitalspy.com
Related
digitalspy.com
Love Island Reunion
So I went to Elstree to try and get into the reunion but was turned away at the last moment. Basically, there were too many priority ticket holders and production guests. I queued up from just before 1pm. NEVER AGAIN will I queue up for a show unless it's for...
digitalspy.com
Uncoupled star teases surprising baby daddy twist for season 2
Uncoupled spoilers below. Uncoupled showrunner Darren Star has teased a surprising baby daddy twist for season 2 of the Netflix show. Towards the end of this season, Suzanne's son Kai makes plans to meet with his birth father after taking a 23andMe test, but he backs out of the meeting in the end after determining that his life is already full enough.
digitalspy.com
Love Island USA ITVBe (No spoilers)
For all those wanting to watch LI USA it is starting on ITVBe at 10pm next Monday.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨❤️👨
Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Lupin star lands next lead movie role in remake of action classic
Lupin star Omar Sy has landed his next lead movie role in John Woo's remake of his action classic The Killer. The original 1989 film, written and directed by Woo, follows disillusioned assassin Ah Jong (Chow Yun-fat), who, after accidentally blinding nightclub singer Jennie (Sally Yeh) on his most recent job, decides to take one last hit to pay for her sight-restoring operation.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
digitalspy.com
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Pairing Predictions Thread
Seeing as it's that time of year again, I hope nobody minds me starting this thread. If the Kym Marsh and Tony Adams rumours are true, I’d go for:. This is very likely to be changed depending on if they’re in and who else is announced 😅. Kym...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Who said it?
We should have a little fun to get us excited for the return of Big Brother by quoting our favourite lines from past seasons, to see if others can guess who said them. Housemate 1 "Maybe Nadia's on her period" Housemate 2 "Yeah. Unlikely, but maybe." Housemate #2 sounds like...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife teases return of fan-favourite family
Call the Midwife spoilers follow. The upcoming Christmas special of Call the Midwife is set to see the return of fan-favourite character Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White). In a recent interview with RadioTimes, show creator Heidi Thomas revealed the news as well as sharing that Rhoda's upcoming storyline will focus around her second pregnancy.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Oscar Isaac teases Moon Knight season 2 possibility
Moon Knight spoilers follow. Oscar Isaac has just reignited a conversation about the chance of more Moon Knight. Earlier this year, the actor took the double role (well, technically triple) of Steven Grant/Mark Spector in Marvel's Moon Knight, a miniseries on the eponymous superhero with dissociative identity disorder. In a...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Sandman has achieved the impossible
The Sandman spoilers won't be found in this review. The more you read about The Sandman, the more you'll hear that this is really a story about storytelling. And that's true. Because while The Sandman is technically about Morpheus, a pasty chap who happens to be the personification of dreams, DC's cherished comic book series explores so much more than just the world of this one character.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Jack James Ryan responds to co-star dating rumours
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has quashed rumours he's dating his co-star Elle Mulvaney. Jack returned to the cobbles as Jacob Hay earlier this year and his character has since been in a relationship with Amy Barlow, played by Elle. But speaking during a Q&A with fans on Instagram...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone star teases "killer" story ahead of season 5
Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz has teased a "killer" story ahead of the premiere of the fifth season of the show. Moniz took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her time on set, writing: "It is a gift to work doing something I love; and specifically working on this show."
digitalspy.com
First look at Poldark and The Crown stars in new tennis drama series
Poldark may have finished and The Crown may be wrapping up soon enough, but some of the shows' stars are turning their attention to the tennis court for a brand new drama. From writer and creator Hania Elkington, Fifteen-Love will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland next year, with Poldark's Aidan Turner and newcomer Ella Lily Hyland starring as the leads.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Which character is the most overrated in history? (Outside forums)
Her character overall never really added much value despite me loving her alcoholism story. Mick Carter started well but the Carter marriage didn't need to be torn apart and they didn't need the pub back. Danny Dyer can't act in my opinion but wearing a pink dressing gown and doing...
Comments / 0