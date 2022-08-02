Fans call Mr. Charlie’s ‘the vegan McDonald’s’

Read on www.nrn.com
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Popculture
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
The McDonald's Secret Menu Item That May Be Better Than A Shamrock Shake
McDonald's fans anticipate the return of the Shamrock Shake every year. Despite the fact that it's essentially a McDonald's vanilla shake with green food coloring and mint flavoring, according to Chocolate Moosey, the seasonal treat has become a fan-favorite. Their simplicity hasn't hurt their popularity, but some diners still might like to try a new twist on the dairy delight.
What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?
WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
Mic
McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast
McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
Couple leave huge tip for McDonald's worker abused by a customer
A Sydney couple has been praised for their kind gesture towards a McDonald’s worker they said they witnessed being badly treated by a customer. Working in hospitality can be really tough, but 21-year-old Jade Murphy claimed she saw a McDonald’s employee being shouted at and having a drink thrown over her by a customer at the Albion Park, New South Wales, drive-thru on Saturday night (16 July).
Video shows horrific moment Taco Bell manager throws boiling water at dissatisfied customers
Video footage showing the moment a Taco Bell manager in Dallas allegedly threw boiling water on two customers has been released as part of a $1m lawsuit against the fast food chain.Plaintiffs Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece, identified by her initials CT, say they “suffered severe burns and trauma” in the 17 June incident, first reported by WFAA.According to the lawsuit, the pair entered the Taco Bell in North Dallas after staff twice prepared their $30 drive-thru order incorrectly.Their attorneys, high-profile civil rights lawyers Ben Crump and Paul Grinke, claimed they were then locked in the restaurant and...
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite and fans say it tastes just like McDonald’s discontinued snack wraps
TACO Bell just brought back a menu favorite and fans are going crazy. The fast-food chain is no stranger to menu changes as it typically will cycle fan favorites. This time, Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but with a twist. Customers will be able to...
McDonald's Restaurant Bans All Under-18s From Entering After 5pm
A McDonald's restaurant has banned all under-18s from entering after 5.00pm, in a bid to reduce instances of 'anti-social behaviour'. The ban has been introduced at the McDonald's on Church Street in Liverpool, with the fast food giant saying its decision was 'not taken lightly'. It added that the temporary...
Burger King Has a Plan to Catch Up to Wendy's, McDonald's
Burger King has fallen way behind in the fast-food wars. It's not just trying to catch perennial market leader McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, it has also fallen behind Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report. That's a humiliating fall from grace for the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report brand that was once clearly the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke.
How to get free fries at McDonald's and Wendy's this week
McDonald's and Wendy's are both giving away free fries this week.
An Australian artist wants $6,200 for a pickle he took out of a McDonald's cheeseburger and stuck to a ceiling with sauce
If anyone buys the $6,200 McDonald's pickle slice stuck on a ceiling, they'll get instructions on how to recreate it themselves, burger not included.
I’m a fast food pro – how to save $3 on a McFlurry with my hack
IF you are creative – you might be able to save some money at McDonald’s every time you order. These days fast food could be quite expensive, as the latest inflation rate has been pegged at 9.1%, a 41-year high. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
Motley Fool
McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?
McDonald’s announced last week it is concluding the test of its plant-based burger, the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat. Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant were lower than expected. Beyond’s stock fell 5.2% on the news and has lost about half of its value so...
McDonald's Ends a Menu Experiment
The McPlant has been a disappointment in the United States since it launched in a limited trial in 2021. Just the fact that McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report did not make the plant-based burger available nationwide suggested it always had doubts about how Americans would receive the menu item.
Taco Bell Is Finally Adding A New Dessert To The Menu
Taco Bell is a land of options. Its menu spans over 60 items, not including breakfast or drinks. Factor in that most of those menu items are entirely customizable and you've got an innumerably large menu. The company was even among the first fast-food chains to offer vegetarian and vegan options. If you've ever wondered what the Taco Bell menu looked like the year you were born, it was vegetarian friendly. The humble bean burrito has been on the menu for over 50 years, feeding vegetarians at the drive-thru for generations (via USA Today). Taco Bell's limited release and collab items are also legendary. Nacho fries or Doritos Locos Tacos, anyone? (via Taco Bell).
CNBC
Taco Bell says its Mexican Pizza will be back in September
Mexican Pizza will be returning as a permanent menu item on September 15, according to Taco Bell. The chain, owned by Yum Brands, pulled the item in 2020, before a failed comeback this May. Mexican Pizza will be returning as a permanent menu item at Taco Bell on September 15,...
