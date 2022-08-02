Odd Burger plans to open 20 units in the next year

Read on www.nrn.com
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Burger King Has a Plan to Catch Up to Wendy's, McDonald's
Burger King has fallen way behind in the fast-food wars. It's not just trying to catch perennial market leader McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, it has also fallen behind Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report. That's a humiliating fall from grace for the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report brand that was once clearly the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke.
The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is coming back as a permanent menu item in mid-September, CEO says
The notoriously popular menu item will be returning soon, and for good, the company's CEO told Fortune.
McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?
McDonald’s announced last week it is concluding the test of its plant-based burger, the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat. Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant were lower than expected. Beyond’s stock fell 5.2% on the news and has lost about half of its value so...
Burger King's Menu Might Look Very Different Soon
Fast food generally means greasy and bad for you. Few people visit a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, Burger King, or a Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report looking for a healthy meal. And, in a broad sense, those who visit any of those chains' U.S. locations won't have an easy time finding it, if they're looking for healthy choices.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
McDonald’s is buying out one of its biggest and most prominent franchisees
McDonald’s is buying out Caspers Company, one of the chain’s largest, oldest and best-known operators, the franchisee confirmed in an emailed statement on Monday. Caspers Company’s CEO is Blake Casper, who has served in several internal leadership roles and who was instrumental in the 2018 formation of the National Owners Association, McDonald’s independent franchise organization. He had served as its chairman ever since.
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
The Choco Taco might not be discontinued after all
The online eulogy for Choco Tacos has been something even the most beloved statesman or actor would envy. And that’s making the parent company of the ice cream novelty reconsider its decision. While Unilever-owned Klondike insists that the announcement that it would discontinue Choco Tacos wasn’t a publicity stunt,...
Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite and fans say it tastes just like McDonald’s discontinued snack wraps
TACO Bell just brought back a menu favorite and fans are going crazy. The fast-food chain is no stranger to menu changes as it typically will cycle fan favorites. This time, Taco Bell has brought back the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco but with a twist. Customers will be able to...
Burger King's New Side Dish Takes on McDonald's Classic
Fast-food chains want to capture the public's attention not only by creating a new menu item but by finding something that people simply have to have. Those sorts of phenomenons rarely make sense. The Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Unicorn Frappuccino became a must-have item not because it...
I’m a fast food pro – how to save $3 on a McFlurry with my hack
IF you are creative – you might be able to save some money at McDonald’s every time you order. These days fast food could be quite expensive, as the latest inflation rate has been pegged at 9.1%, a 41-year high. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Is Coming Back For Good This Time
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza is an iconic fan-favorite. You might remember that it was on the menu for a limited time earlier this year, but unfortunately sold out in a matter of weeks. Now it's coming back again, and before you plan to camp out at your local Taco Bell in order to get your hands on the elusive treat, you're going to want to hear this amazing news.
Mexican Pizza gave Taco Bell an enormous sales boost
Taco Bell can thank Mexican Pizza for a boost in sales last quarter.
Burger King sees more coupon, reward point use as inflation drives menu prices up
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The parent company of Burger King said Thursday, rising prices due to inflation are driving more customers to use things like coupons and loyalty program rewards. The same holds true for the other major brands owned by Restaurant Brands International, which released its second quarter financial...
In Tim Hortons, Burger King could have a model for a U.S. comeback
The Hawaii-based concept hopes to take its unique taro donuts to California. It just completed a $9 million investment round featuring investors like Tony Hawk and chef Christopher Kostow. In Chicago, a virtual restaurant tries bricks-and-mortar. Tech Check: Moonbowls, which exists mainly online, is venturing into the physical world to...
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
Fake meat fail? Beyond Meat reels as sales slow and stock plummets, with an analyst saying it's 'burning through cash' and may go bankrupt as partnerships with McDonald's and Taco Bell don't pan out
Plant-based Beyond Meat is facing major headwinds - despite curiosity from some people looking for a meat alternative amid the Covid pandemic's meat packing plant shutdowns. Multiple industry analysts are sounding warning bells of impending disaster as the company comes off a $100 million net loss in May and has seen multi-year partnerships with brands including McDonald's and Taco Bell stagnate or prompt lackluster enthusiasm among consumers.
