A Benefits Redesign might be what your company needs! Financial stress is a big concern for employers. Inflation is on the rise, and many Americans are dealing with financial anxiety and stress. Employers who want to recruit and retain top talent in today’s ultra-tight labor market must consider implementing a “financial security” strategy – benefits redesign can help employees feel like they have a solid handle on their finances. This also helps them be more focused and productive at work.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO