Kingston, NY

WestfairOnline

Kingston declares citywide drought emergency

Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble, along with city’s Water Department and the Board of Water Commissioners, have declared a drought emergency for all water customers. The city has enacted the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions, which include the immediate fixing of leaking faucets, a temporary ban on washing vehicles except by a commercial washing operation that recycles 50% of the water used, and a temporary ban on washing property any means that is connected to or supplied by the Kingston Water Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site

GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
Mid-Hudson News Network

RiverFest returns to Poughkeepsie this weekend

POUGHKEEPSIE – The RiverFest celebration at Waryas Park returns to Poughkeepsie starting today (Friday) and lasts all weekend. Poughkeepsie businessman Los Wood revived the festival in 2021 after the city had gone 15 years without a summer celebration. RiverFest brings carnival rides, food vendors, several musical performances of many...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change

We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
101.5 WPDH

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses protest staffing levels at Vassar Brothers Medical Center

POUGHKEEPSIE – Hundreds of nurses were joined by other hospital staff and local leaders at an informational picket in front of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday. The nurses held the protest to bring awareness to staffing issues at the hospital. There are more than 800...
Mid-Hudson News Network

West Point Class of 2026 marches back

WEST POINT – New cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 will conclude their Cadet Basic Training with a 12-mile road march from Lake Frederick to West Point on Monday, August 8. The March Back begins before sunrise when the new cadets depart Lake Frederick on foot...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Parksville fire destroys camp building

PARSKVILLE – At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to a 911 report of a structure fire at Camp Rayim located at 263 Breezy Hill Rd in Parksville. While Liberty units were enroute multiple calls into 911 reported it as a working fire and smoke...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Areas of Sullivan lose power with brief storm

MONTICELLO – Areas of Sullivan County lost power and internet service late Thursday afternoon when strong winds whipped through the the region. Several parts of the county have trees and power lines down. Police and fire departments have been called out to several scenes. Motorists are advised to drive...
fox5ny.com

Potential community spread of polio in NY identified

NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

