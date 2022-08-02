Read on www.kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston declares citywide drought emergency
Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble, along with city’s Water Department and the Board of Water Commissioners, have declared a drought emergency for all water customers. The city has enacted the first stage of mandatory water usage restrictions, which include the immediate fixing of leaking faucets, a temporary ban on washing vehicles except by a commercial washing operation that recycles 50% of the water used, and a temporary ban on washing property any means that is connected to or supplied by the Kingston Water Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site
GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster County to consider policy to prohibit housing inmates from outside the county
KINGSTON – Ulster County is considering an end to a policy of boarding incarcerated individuals transferred from facilities outside the county. The “no more incarceration for profit policy” was briefly discussed during the county legislature’s Law Enforcement and Public Safety Committee session Thursday evening, but no action was taken.
Mandatory water restrictions go into place in Kingston
The Board of Water Commissioners put volunteer restrictions into place on July 14 but say they are now force to put compulsory limits into effect.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County’s “GIVE” program has no coordinator because of political rift
NEWBURGH – Orange County’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination program (GIVE) funded by the state is at a stalemate of sorts because the local parties involved cannot come to an agreement as to which agency the program administrator should be assigned. The state funding for the program is divided...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Developers pitch plan to turn former box factory into a three-story hotel
Partners in the Woodstock Way Hotel went before the Village of New Paltz Planning Board last month to discuss plans for Water Street Trails Hotel, a 26-room, three-story inn on property located at 11 Water Street. The plans for the hotel, which would be built alongside the Wallkill River and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
RiverFest returns to Poughkeepsie this weekend
POUGHKEEPSIE – The RiverFest celebration at Waryas Park returns to Poughkeepsie starting today (Friday) and lasts all weekend. Poughkeepsie businessman Los Wood revived the festival in 2021 after the city had gone 15 years without a summer celebration. RiverFest brings carnival rides, food vendors, several musical performances of many...
Heads Up! New Parking Meter Prices in Busy Ulster County Town
Many Hudson Valley residents were caught off guard by a recent price hike in parking meter costs in one of the most popular towns in Ulster County. Some are even worried that the hike will begin to affect local businesses. New Parking Meter Prices in New Paltz, NY. For many...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Nurses protest staffing levels at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
POUGHKEEPSIE – Hundreds of nurses were joined by other hospital staff and local leaders at an informational picket in front of Vassar Brothers Medical Center (VBMC) in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday. The nurses held the protest to bring awareness to staffing issues at the hospital. There are more than 800...
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
West Point Class of 2026 marches back
WEST POINT – New cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2026 will conclude their Cadet Basic Training with a 12-mile road march from Lake Frederick to West Point on Monday, August 8. The March Back begins before sunrise when the new cadets depart Lake Frederick on foot...
“Just NO! “: Dutchess County Split on Proposed Cold Spring Bridge
A great idea to address safety concerns, or an open invitation for visitors to overrun one of the most popular trails in the Hudson Valley? A newly proposed $50 million project that would help Breakneck Ridge hikers cross Metro-North rails has Dutchess County divided. The Proposed Project in Cold Spring,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Parksville fire destroys camp building
PARSKVILLE – At 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to a 911 report of a structure fire at Camp Rayim located at 263 Breezy Hill Rd in Parksville. While Liberty units were enroute multiple calls into 911 reported it as a working fire and smoke...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Areas of Sullivan lose power with brief storm
MONTICELLO – Areas of Sullivan County lost power and internet service late Thursday afternoon when strong winds whipped through the the region. Several parts of the county have trees and power lines down. Police and fire departments have been called out to several scenes. Motorists are advised to drive...
Police: Restrooms vandalized at Vern Allen Park in Washingtonville
The bathrooms in Vern Allen Park will now stay closed until further notice.
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
fox5ny.com
Potential community spread of polio in NY identified
NEW YORK - Wastewater surveillance has found signs of the polio virus potentially spreading in the Hudson Valley. An initial case of polio was diagnosed in a Rockland County resident last month. The New York State Department of Health started checking wastewater across the region to attempt to detect the...
