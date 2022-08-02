Finding Faith: St. Gregory’s ‘Meals with Meaning’ feeds body, mind, spirit

The geodesic-dome complex in Manalapan was designed by Buckminster Fuller. No word on whether the new owners will keep it as is. Coastal Star file photo. A Coastal Star story last month provided details about the record-breaking $173 million sale of the 16-acre estate at 2000 S. Ocean, Manalapan. Tech billionaire Jim Clark, who paid the Ziff family $94 million for it in March 2021, sold it to billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison 15 months later.

