Boca Raton, FL

Finding Faith: St. Gregory’s ‘Meals with Meaning’ feeds body, mind, spirit

 3 days ago
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: The Pierce honors Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman’

Charles W. Pierce, Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman,’ was the inspiration for this Works Progress Administration mural in the 1930s-’40s. In artworks for the West Palm Beach post office, Stevan Dohanos told the story of James Edward Hamilton, who walked a route along the beach between Lake Worth and Miami. Photo provided by Boynton Beach Historical Society.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Coastal Stars: Couple helps students get college degrees

Eda and Cliff Viner of Gulf Stream created the nonprofit Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation in 2015. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Raised by a single mother and working to support her when she became ill, Daniel Bencivenga was not a likely candidate to have an opportunity to further his education — despite his exemplary academic performance at Spanish River High School in 2016.
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Obituary: Patricia Johnston O’Hearne

DELRAY BEACH — Patricia Johnston O’Hearne of Delray Beach died surrounded by family June 19 at the age of 84. Patricia Johnston was born in Brooklyn on April 9, 1938, to Patricia and Robert Emmett Johnston. The oldest of three daughters, she was 10 and 11 years older than her sisters and famously thought the elder was her 10th birthday present.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Highland Beach: New chief a familiar face in fire rescue

Highland Beach now has a new incoming fire chief, one with extensive experience in south Palm Beach County, who was chosen last month to lead the town’s effort to get its new fire department up and running. Glenn Joseph, a veteran of more than three decades in fire service,...
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Obituary: Sande Strong

DELRAY BEACH — On July 2, Delray Beach lost a legend. Sande Strong, owner of Sande’s Restaurant — “where the locals go” — always had a smile, a kind word and a quick wit for those who came to Sande’s for a meal. She was 79.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Manalapan geodesic-dome compound sells for $26.775 million

The geodesic-dome complex in Manalapan was designed by Buckminster Fuller. No word on whether the new owners will keep it as is. Coastal Star file photo. A Coastal Star story last month provided details about the record-breaking $173 million sale of the 16-acre estate at 2000 S. Ocean, Manalapan. Tech billionaire Jim Clark, who paid the Ziff family $94 million for it in March 2021, sold it to billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison 15 months later.
MANALAPAN, FL
#Volunteers#Episcopal Church#Food Security#Food Banks#Good Food#Fedex#Harris Hall
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Reclaimed water whistleblower sues Delray Beach in federal court

A former Delray Beach water quality inspector, who was reorganized out of her job in January, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the city manager and the Utilities Department director. Christine Ferrigan, who received Florida whistleblower protection in September 2020 from Palm Beach County’s inspector general for her...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Elvadianne Culbertson

Elva Culbertson of South Palm Beach served on the Town Council and now writes a monthly newsletter for her condo about what’s happening in town government. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Elvadianne “Elva” Culbertson spent much of her adult life analyzing military maneuvers and strategy for a Washington, D.C.- based...
SOUTH PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Obituary: Patricia Catherine (McCarthy) Schulmayr

SOUTH PALM BEACH — Patricia Catherine Schulmayr died June 19 after a brief illness. She was 86. Born on Feb. 20, 1936, to John and Catherine McCarthy, Mrs. Schulmayr was blessed with a loving family and married to the love of her life, Joseph Schulmayr, who predeceased her. After...
SOUTH PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Lantana: Kmart site development vote postponed; staff recommends denial

A proposal two years in the making to turn the old Kmart shopping center into a mixed-use development with 231 apartments finally came before the Lantana Town Council on July 11. But when council members couldn’t agree on how to proceed — and with staff recommending the project be rejected...
LANTANA, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Gulf Stream: Look around — they’re underground!

If it looks like something is missing in this picture looking north along the 4000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, it is. Gulf Stream’s undergrounding project got rid of power lines and poles. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Burial of utility lines took decade, blew budget, but original...
GULF STREAM, FL

