Finding Faith: St. Gregory’s ‘Meals with Meaning’ feeds body, mind, spirit

Behind the Books: Librarians open up about ever-expanding services to community
Maybe we shouldn’t call them libraries anymore. The word comes from the Latin librarius, meaning “of books.” But libraries haven’t been about just books for years. They’re DVDs and CDs and computers and even yoga classes — all free. This year, the Florida Library...
Boynton Beach: The Pierce honors Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman’
Charles W. Pierce, Boynton’s ‘barefoot mailman,’ was the inspiration for this Works Progress Administration mural in the 1930s-’40s. In artworks for the West Palm Beach post office, Stevan Dohanos told the story of James Edward Hamilton, who walked a route along the beach between Lake Worth and Miami. Photo provided by Boynton Beach Historical Society.
Coastal Stars: Couple helps students get college degrees
Eda and Cliff Viner of Gulf Stream created the nonprofit Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation in 2015. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Raised by a single mother and working to support her when she became ill, Daniel Bencivenga was not a likely candidate to have an opportunity to further his education — despite his exemplary academic performance at Spanish River High School in 2016.
Along the Coast: Delray Beach, Boca Raton to impose beach smoking bans
After years of frustration with a state law that prevented cities and counties from regulating outdoor smoking, Delray Beach and Boca Raton are finally in position to clear the air at their beaches and parks. Both cities are taking advantage of a new state law that allows local governments to...
Obituary: Patricia Johnston O’Hearne
DELRAY BEACH — Patricia Johnston O’Hearne of Delray Beach died surrounded by family June 19 at the age of 84. Patricia Johnston was born in Brooklyn on April 9, 1938, to Patricia and Robert Emmett Johnston. The oldest of three daughters, she was 10 and 11 years older than her sisters and famously thought the elder was her 10th birthday present.
Highland Beach: New chief a familiar face in fire rescue
Highland Beach now has a new incoming fire chief, one with extensive experience in south Palm Beach County, who was chosen last month to lead the town’s effort to get its new fire department up and running. Glenn Joseph, a veteran of more than three decades in fire service,...
Obituary: Sande Strong
DELRAY BEACH — On July 2, Delray Beach lost a legend. Sande Strong, owner of Sande’s Restaurant — “where the locals go” — always had a smile, a kind word and a quick wit for those who came to Sande’s for a meal. She was 79.
Business Spotlight: Manalapan geodesic-dome compound sells for $26.775 million
The geodesic-dome complex in Manalapan was designed by Buckminster Fuller. No word on whether the new owners will keep it as is. Coastal Star file photo. A Coastal Star story last month provided details about the record-breaking $173 million sale of the 16-acre estate at 2000 S. Ocean, Manalapan. Tech billionaire Jim Clark, who paid the Ziff family $94 million for it in March 2021, sold it to billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison 15 months later.
Highland Beach: Talks begin on enabling new fire department to work with Delray
More than a year after a sometimes contentious split in which Highland Beach told Delray Beach it no longer wants the city’s fire rescue services, the two municipalities are in talks to determine if — and how — they can work together down the road. Fire chiefs...
Delray Beach: Reclaimed water whistleblower sues Delray Beach in federal court
A former Delray Beach water quality inspector, who was reorganized out of her job in January, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the city manager and the Utilities Department director. Christine Ferrigan, who received Florida whistleblower protection in September 2020 from Palm Beach County’s inspector general for her...
Meet Your Neighbor: Elvadianne Culbertson
Elva Culbertson of South Palm Beach served on the Town Council and now writes a monthly newsletter for her condo about what’s happening in town government. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Elvadianne “Elva” Culbertson spent much of her adult life analyzing military maneuvers and strategy for a Washington, D.C.- based...
Obituary: Patricia Catherine (McCarthy) Schulmayr
SOUTH PALM BEACH — Patricia Catherine Schulmayr died June 19 after a brief illness. She was 86. Born on Feb. 20, 1936, to John and Catherine McCarthy, Mrs. Schulmayr was blessed with a loving family and married to the love of her life, Joseph Schulmayr, who predeceased her. After...
Boynton Beach: Joy, relief greet final approval for construction of The Pierce
The city’s final approval of The Pierce — a $73 million downtown complex of apartments, restaurants, retail stores and green space at 115 N. Federal Highway — has been greeted with enthusiasm from all quarters. Elected officials, the project’s developers, Community Redevelopment Agency staff and residents have...
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
Lantana: Kmart site development vote postponed; staff recommends denial
A proposal two years in the making to turn the old Kmart shopping center into a mixed-use development with 231 apartments finally came before the Lantana Town Council on July 11. But when council members couldn’t agree on how to proceed — and with staff recommending the project be rejected...
Briny Breezes: Code concerns: Should police be watching where you spit?
Briny Breezes officials are considering a citation system to enforce applicable town codes, but they have to decide if some of the infractions should even be on the town’s books in the first place. “Something as simple as spitting on sidewalks, that’s not something that I think you want...
Boynton Beach: Sheriff's merger proposal dominates commission discussion
Although a merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office was not on the Boynton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 2 agenda, most of the evening’s meeting was spent discussing that topic. More than 20 members of the audience — both in-person and those viewing from home — spoke...
Boynton Beach: Residents speak out against PBSO takeover of policing
Although a Police Department merger with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was not on the Boynton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 2 agenda, more than 20 members of the audience spoke out against the idea as the topic dominated the meeting. The residents’ slogan was “say no to...
Gulf Stream: Look around — they’re underground!
If it looks like something is missing in this picture looking north along the 4000 block of North Ocean Boulevard, it is. Gulf Stream’s undergrounding project got rid of power lines and poles. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Burial of utility lines took decade, blew budget, but original...
Lantana: Council votes to raise tax rate, despite residents’ protests
Budget workshops seldom draw a crowd in Lantana, where the tax rate has remained mostly the same for the past 21 years. That changed this year after word of a proposed tax hike spread. Despite a 15.8% increase in the town’s tax base this year, Town Council members are planning...
