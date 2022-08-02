Tots & Teens: New head of school at Unity says she’ll work hard, love kids

Read on thecoastalstar.com
Coastal Stars: Couple helps students get college degrees
Eda and Cliff Viner of Gulf Stream created the nonprofit Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation in 2015. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Raised by a single mother and working to support her when she became ill, Daniel Bencivenga was not a likely candidate to have an opportunity to further his education — despite his exemplary academic performance at Spanish River High School in 2016.
Behind the Books: Librarians open up about ever-expanding services to community
Maybe we shouldn’t call them libraries anymore. The word comes from the Latin librarius, meaning “of books.” But libraries haven’t been about just books for years. They’re DVDs and CDs and computers and even yoga classes — all free. This year, the Florida Library...
Finding Faith: St. Gregory’s ‘Meals with Meaning’ feeds body, mind, spirit
In 2017, Gena Vallee heard God’s call. When she answered, he put her to work immediately. “I don’t know if I can really call it work,” she said. “Much of what I do is an honor, and most times it goes by in a wink.”
Meet Your Neighbor: Elvadianne Culbertson
Elva Culbertson of South Palm Beach served on the Town Council and now writes a monthly newsletter for her condo about what’s happening in town government. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Elvadianne “Elva” Culbertson spent much of her adult life analyzing military maneuvers and strategy for a Washington, D.C.- based...
Obituary: Patricia Johnston O’Hearne
DELRAY BEACH — Patricia Johnston O’Hearne of Delray Beach died surrounded by family June 19 at the age of 84. Patricia Johnston was born in Brooklyn on April 9, 1938, to Patricia and Robert Emmett Johnston. The oldest of three daughters, she was 10 and 11 years older than her sisters and famously thought the elder was her 10th birthday present.
Along the Coast: Delray Beach, Boca Raton to impose beach smoking bans
After years of frustration with a state law that prevented cities and counties from regulating outdoor smoking, Delray Beach and Boca Raton are finally in position to clear the air at their beaches and parks. Both cities are taking advantage of a new state law that allows local governments to...
Along the Coast: A ‘gangbusters’ start to turtle nesting season
A leatherback hatchling makes its way into the ocean in Boca Raton after a release by Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. Photos by Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Walk along the beach at Red Reef Park in Boca Raton and it’s hard to miss evidence of a bumper crop of sea turtle nests so far this season.
Highland Beach: New chief a familiar face in fire rescue
Highland Beach now has a new incoming fire chief, one with extensive experience in south Palm Beach County, who was chosen last month to lead the town’s effort to get its new fire department up and running. Glenn Joseph, a veteran of more than three decades in fire service,...
Dining: New Delray gastropub emphasizes flatbreads, other shareables
Celano Design created the interior look at Bar 25 Gastropub. Celano also designed the Lionfish on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. Photo provided. The man behind Nick’s New Haven Style Pizzeria in Boca Raton has opened Bar 25 Gastropub in Delray Beach. It takes over the 5,000-square-foot space formerly housing Mellow Mushroom on Southeast Sixth Avenue.
Obituary: Patricia ‘Pat’ Lyng Canning
DELRAY BEACH — Patricia “Pat” Lyng Canning died at home on July 19. She was 93. Pat Lyng was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Detroit to Robert Emmet Lyng and Emelia Feldmen Lyng. She was the second of five girls and often referred to herself as “the boy,” preferring the outdoors and always helping on the farm.
Business Spotlight: Manalapan geodesic-dome compound sells for $26.775 million
The geodesic-dome complex in Manalapan was designed by Buckminster Fuller. No word on whether the new owners will keep it as is. Coastal Star file photo. A Coastal Star story last month provided details about the record-breaking $173 million sale of the 16-acre estate at 2000 S. Ocean, Manalapan. Tech billionaire Jim Clark, who paid the Ziff family $94 million for it in March 2021, sold it to billionaire Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison 15 months later.
Delray Beach: Reclaimed water whistleblower sues Delray Beach in federal court
A former Delray Beach water quality inspector, who was reorganized out of her job in January, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, the city manager and the Utilities Department director. Christine Ferrigan, who received Florida whistleblower protection in September 2020 from Palm Beach County’s inspector general for her...
Highland Beach: Talks begin on enabling new fire department to work with Delray
More than a year after a sometimes contentious split in which Highland Beach told Delray Beach it no longer wants the city’s fire rescue services, the two municipalities are in talks to determine if — and how — they can work together down the road. Fire chiefs...
Boynton Beach: Joy, relief greet final approval for construction of The Pierce
The city’s final approval of The Pierce — a $73 million downtown complex of apartments, restaurants, retail stores and green space at 115 N. Federal Highway — has been greeted with enthusiasm from all quarters. Elected officials, the project’s developers, Community Redevelopment Agency staff and residents have...
Obituary: Sande Strong
DELRAY BEACH — On July 2, Delray Beach lost a legend. Sande Strong, owner of Sande’s Restaurant — “where the locals go” — always had a smile, a kind word and a quick wit for those who came to Sande’s for a meal. She was 79.
Along the Coast: Libraries save residents big bucks at tax time
Town Clerk Erika Petersen chats with a patron at Manalapan’s J. Turner Moore Memorial Library. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Manalapan and Gulf Stream libraries would be the envy of their neighbors — if only those neighbors knew how much tax savings residents in the two towns reap because of their petite libraries.
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
Boynton Beach: Sheriff's merger proposal dominates commission discussion
Although a merger with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office was not on the Boynton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 2 agenda, most of the evening’s meeting was spent discussing that topic. More than 20 members of the audience — both in-person and those viewing from home — spoke...
Lantana: Kmart site development vote postponed; staff recommends denial
A proposal two years in the making to turn the old Kmart shopping center into a mixed-use development with 231 apartments finally came before the Lantana Town Council on July 11. But when council members couldn’t agree on how to proceed — and with staff recommending the project be rejected...
Boynton Beach: Residents speak out against PBSO takeover of policing
Although a Police Department merger with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was not on the Boynton Beach City Commission’s Aug. 2 agenda, more than 20 members of the audience spoke out against the idea as the topic dominated the meeting. The residents’ slogan was “say no to...
