Work on fountain at 8 Corners should begin this week

Chicago Defender
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Taste of Orland Park kicks off on Friday
The Village of Orland Park’s annual Taste of Orland Park returns to Orland Park Village Center from Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Now in its 19th year, the Taste of Orland Park showcases Orland Park eateries, community organizations and several bands throughout the weekend. Special events within the fest include a two-day Kids’ Zone, the annual Taste of Orland Park car show, themed trivia contests and live entertainment on two stages. New this year is Battle of the Bands that includes a performance by the winner on the main stage on Sunday, August 7, at 6 p.m.
ciceroindependiente.com
Larry Dominick’s 2022 Chevy Tahoe Received Upgrades, Notes from the July 12 Board Meeting
The Town of Cicero Board of Trustees and President Larry Dominick gathered on July 12 for the first of two board meetings scheduled this month. With very few items on the agenda, the meeting lasted roughly eight minutes and featured the approval of $50,000 in spending for Cicero Police Department patrol vehicle upgrades, a permit application for a fundraiser run by the Cicero Fire Department to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a settlement of the case Robert J. Miller v. Antonio Ayala and The Town of Cicero.
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Rec center worth studying
It will be money well spent if, as expected, the Brookfield Village Board approves funds for a feasibility study for a community recreation center in town. That vote is expected this month and the study would come back as soon as spring 2023. The $80,000 cost would go toward a wide-ranging inquiry into public attitudes toward such a project, what services might be included, how programs would be funded by users and taxpayers, how the overall project might be paid for, and the size of a proposed structure.
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen fills Field’s space
Oak Park’s Marshall Field’s building is let at last – or will be in the near future. Dom’s Kitchen & Market is set to open its first suburban location in the historic structure at 1144 Lake St. While lease negotiations are still underway, the upscale grocery/restaurant/food hall has landed a sales tax rebate sharing agreement with the Village of Oak Park.
oakpark.com
Four Day Festival: Celebrate the Taste of Elmwood Park
The Taste of Elmwood Park has been a signature event for our sister suburb to the north for more than 30 years. The four-day food festival is back this year with a wide variety of dishes to please every palate. The Taste is free to attend and will be held at Central Park at 75th Avenue and Fullerton from Aug. 4 to 7 in Elmwood Park.
wheaton.il.us
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor working to change perception of Gary
Moving the needle in Gary has not been an easy task, but since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found some uncommon success. The mayor says he is well aware of the perception of the Lake County city, including its nickname, “Scary Gary.” Prince says the key to improving the city’s perception is in his three pillars: making Gary safer, improving customer service for residents, and creating a cleaner city.
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Says He Might Quit — Or Run For Mayor: Report
LAKEVIEW — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) is considering whether or not to run for reelection as Lakeview’s alderman or whether he might run for mayor, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. Tunney, who was appointed alderman in 2002 by then-mayor Richard M. Daley to fill a vacancy, told...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
skokie.org
Document Destruction and Electronics Recycling Events
The Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County is sponsoring four document destruction and electronics recycling events in coming weeks, two of which are near Skokie. Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to noon - Lincolnwood Public Works. Saturday, August 20, 9 a.m. to noon - Winnetka Public Works. All of...
Discover celebrates grand opening of Chatham call center, community center
Taking a stroll down the Soul Train line is a rite of passage for new hires at Discover in Chatham.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
fox32chicago.com
Demolition begins for Pastor Brooks' new South Side Chicago community center
CHICAGO - Chicago's famous "rooftop pastor" Corey Brooks came down from his rooftop Tuesday to announce a major step forward in building a community center for Woodlawn. Demolition crews began tearing down the last big piece of property on the footprint of the proposed community center. Brooks said they still need to raise millions but are more than halfway to their ambitious goal.
buildingupchicago.com
Chicago’s officially unofficial tower crane count to start August 2022 is 20
20-ish. About 20. ~20. Something like that. I haven’t had time to get around town and see two of our cranes for myself, but I’ve concrete (heh) evidence of the Obama Center’s third crane, and I’m comfortable assuming the 4445 W Irving Park crane is still there.
WSPY NEWS
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
