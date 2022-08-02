ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Aggressive Padres dominate deadline, outbid suitors, including Cardinals, for Juan Soto

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
KMZU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Chicago's Nick Madrigal operating second base on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will man second base after Zach McKinstry was shifted to third, Patrick Wisdom was moved to first, and Frank Schwindel was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens sitting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 134 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .202 batting average with a .471...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Miami, MO
State
Minnesota State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Houston, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2

The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener

No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Announce Plans for Luis Robert, Pitchers vs. Rangers

The Chicago White Sox will head down to The Lone Star State for a four-game series against the Texas Rangers this weekend. Manager Tony La Russa announced Wednesday how he plans to use Luis Robert and deploy his pitchers for the extended set. Luis Robert. The White Sox activated Robert,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Dylan Carlson
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Giants' Kapler ejected after Garcia, Betts exchange words

Things got heated during Thursday's finale of a four-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Tempers flared after Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia struck out Dodgers rookie James Outman to end the sixth inning. Garcia appeared to mimic the Dodgers' home run gesture, where the player rounding...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy