Utah State

K2 Radio

Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park

On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
thecentersquare.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

VA 18-22 population went down, but voter registration went up

(The Center Square) – The number of Virginians aged between 18 and 22 decreased from 2012 to 2020, but the number of registered voters in that age range skyrocketed during that time period. In 2012, there were 587,901 Virginians aged between 18 and 22, but that number went down...
VIRGINIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Not Among States Suing USDA Over Transgender Mandates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Twenty-two states last week sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture for imposing transgender-friendly guidance on the nation’s schools and state agencies, but Wyoming wasn’t one of the states suing. The USDA is trying to coerce schools and other programs...
WYOMING STATE
thecentersquare.com

Kansas voters reject abortion amendment

(The Center Square) – Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have said there's no right to abortions in the state. According to unofficial results, 59% voted against the amendment while 41% voted for it in the Tuesday election. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019...
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment

(The Center Square) – Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment, a new report by the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Reason Foundation found. It focuses on inter-district open enrollment, which is the process of allowing students to transfer to and attend school in a district in which they don’t live.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
COLORADO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Masters prevails in AZ GOP Senate primary

(The Center Square) – Blake Masters will be the Arizona Republican party’s candidate in its bid to take back the U.S. Senate. As of Wednesday morning, Masters held 39% of the vote. Jim Lamon, veteran and founder of DEPCOM solar, trailed at 29%, with Mark Brnovich, current Arizona Attorney General, behind at 18%. The remaining votes, many of which are mail-in ballots that were turned in directly on election day, will be tallied Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Regional foundation awarded $9.2M from ARPA competition

(The Center Square) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation is one of 32 organization splitting $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge. The Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System is receiving $9.6 million. It focuses on training underserved communities in the border region of North Dakota and Minnesota that include people of color, veterans, immigrants and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a release from the foundation. The training is for positions in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries.
MOORHEAD, MN
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Law enforcement fighting human trafficking, but needs more resources

It’s a horrific reality for Montanans to consider, but human trafficking takes place every day in our state. The odds are most of you have seen it but didn’t know. Last month, a man involved in a sex trafficking ring in Billings was sentenced to nearly 27 years after exploiting vulnerable victims for nearly a decade – plying them with drugs and alcohol to create addictions and then forcing them into commercial sex. The operation also led to the tragic death of one of the victims. Four other men were sentenced for their role in this criminal enterprise.
BILLINGS, MT
thecentersquare.com

Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day

(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maine's university system could get boost in federal funding

(The Center Square) – Maine’s sprawling public university system could be getting up to $116 million in federal funding for workforce development and research projects. The funding, which was included in drafts of congressional appropriation bills for the next fiscal year, would be distributed systemwide and is focused on research and projects that the university has to support the state's economy, such as blueberry farming and forestry.
MAINE STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State

Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
WYOMING STATE
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

