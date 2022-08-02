Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
VA 18-22 population went down, but voter registration went up
(The Center Square) – The number of Virginians aged between 18 and 22 decreased from 2012 to 2020, but the number of registered voters in that age range skyrocketed during that time period. In 2012, there were 587,901 Virginians aged between 18 and 22, but that number went down...
Utah board approves 'historic' $190M in secondary water meter grants. Here's why that matters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources on Thursday approved $190 million in grants toward dozens of projects that will add about 114,000 meters, helping cover more than half of the remaining unmetered secondary water connections in the state in the coming years. The list of...
Wyoming Not Among States Suing USDA Over Transgender Mandates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Twenty-two states last week sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture for imposing transgender-friendly guidance on the nation’s schools and state agencies, but Wyoming wasn’t one of the states suing. The USDA is trying to coerce schools and other programs...
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
Kansas voters reject abortion amendment
(The Center Square) – Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have said there's no right to abortions in the state. According to unofficial results, 59% voted against the amendment while 41% voted for it in the Tuesday election. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019...
Report: Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment
(The Center Square) – Texas lags behind other states in public school open enrollment, a new report by the Texas Public Policy Foundation and Reason Foundation found. It focuses on inter-district open enrollment, which is the process of allowing students to transfer to and attend school in a district in which they don’t live.
Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage
The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well. Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons. Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws."Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights." The Rocky Mountain...
Masters prevails in AZ GOP Senate primary
(The Center Square) – Blake Masters will be the Arizona Republican party’s candidate in its bid to take back the U.S. Senate. As of Wednesday morning, Masters held 39% of the vote. Jim Lamon, veteran and founder of DEPCOM solar, trailed at 29%, with Mark Brnovich, current Arizona Attorney General, behind at 18%. The remaining votes, many of which are mail-in ballots that were turned in directly on election day, will be tallied Wednesday.
Regional foundation awarded $9.2M from ARPA competition
(The Center Square) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation is one of 32 organization splitting $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge. The Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System is receiving $9.6 million. It focuses on training underserved communities in the border region of North Dakota and Minnesota that include people of color, veterans, immigrants and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a release from the foundation. The training is for positions in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries.
Op-Ed: Law enforcement fighting human trafficking, but needs more resources
It’s a horrific reality for Montanans to consider, but human trafficking takes place every day in our state. The odds are most of you have seen it but didn’t know. Last month, a man involved in a sex trafficking ring in Billings was sentenced to nearly 27 years after exploiting vulnerable victims for nearly a decade – plying them with drugs and alcohol to create addictions and then forcing them into commercial sex. The operation also led to the tragic death of one of the victims. Four other men were sentenced for their role in this criminal enterprise.
'You've never worked a day in your life,' Bailey responds to Pritzker's campaign ad
(The Center Square) – Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has never worked a day in his life in response to a Pritzker ad criticizing Bailey for getting COVID-19 relief funds for his farming operations. Pritzker, the incumbent Democrat, released a 30-second ad claiming Bailey...
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Maine's university system could get boost in federal funding
(The Center Square) – Maine’s sprawling public university system could be getting up to $116 million in federal funding for workforce development and research projects. The funding, which was included in drafts of congressional appropriation bills for the next fiscal year, would be distributed systemwide and is focused on research and projects that the university has to support the state's economy, such as blueberry farming and forestry.
SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State
Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
A Massive Crossover Voting Surge Is Already Happening In Wyoming
This may be one of the biggest surges in crossover voting in Wyoming's history. According to an in-depth article by Cowboy State Daily:. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. Democrats lost 6,069 voters,...
