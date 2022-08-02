North Carolina's state pension fund has lost 7% of its value in the current fiscal year

Read on www.thecentersquare.com
N.C. Treasurer: recession may affect State Health Plan costs next year
RALEIGH — North Carolina continues to be in good shape financially, according to State Treasurer Dale Folwell, but he does have some concerns for next year now that the U.S. is soundly in a recession despite the Biden Administration saying that it isn’t. During his monthly “Ask Me...
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
North Carolina will not hold sales tax holiday as families prepare to go back to school
Republican legislative leaders eliminated the sales tax holiday in 2013 as part of a broader tax reform package.
Wind turbines could one day be built off North Carolina coast, powering thousands of homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper made another pitch for clean energy in our state Thursday. This time, with wind turbines. You've likely seen the big windmills if you've driven through vast farmland in parts of the country. Wind turbines turn wind into energy. Imagine them in the ocean...
Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
Report: Hard to find rentals in New Hampshire's tight housing market
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's rental housing market is tightening with a new report showing median prices continuing to skyrocket amid a lack of inventory. The report, released by New Hampshire Housing, says the median cost of a two-bedroom apartment in the Granite State has risen to $1,584 a month – a nearly 6% increase over the previous year.
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
Twin Cities rank in top 10% of U.S. cities with biggest unemployment declines
(The Center Square) – The Twin Cities had the biggest decrease in unemployment from June 2019 to June 2022, WalletHub reported Aug. 3. WalletHub analyzed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across 180 U.S. cities, comparing June 2022 unemployment in each city with May 2022, June 2021, June 2020 and June 2019 figures. along with overall unemployment rate.
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
Survey: 69% of Michiganders concerned about identity fraud
(The Center Square) – After widespread pandemic fraud over the last two years, nearly seven out of 10 Michiganders are concerned about identity fraud. John Zogby Strategies, a survey research firm, polled 604 likely Michigan voters between April 29 and June 3 of this year, garnering data about digital identity verification in the public sector.
Survey shows college students impacted by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows that 1 in 4 college students have to drop classes due to high tuition rates and rising inflation. The survey of over 1,000 college students was done by Intelligent.com and showed that nearly 1 in 4 students would be forced to drop some or all of their classes if their tuition costs increased by 5%.
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
Regional foundation awarded $9.2M from ARPA competition
(The Center Square) - The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber Foundation is one of 32 organization splitting $500 million in the Good Jobs Challenge. The Ignite Initiative Regional Workforce Training System is receiving $9.6 million. It focuses on training underserved communities in the border region of North Dakota and Minnesota that include people of color, veterans, immigrants and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a release from the foundation. The training is for positions in the agriculture, manufacturing and technology industries.
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
Evers administration blames worker shortage, lack of money for occupational license backlog
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s professional licensing department is blaming a lack of employees as well as a lack of money for the months-long delay in getting people their paperwork to go back to work. The legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licensing held a daylong meeting Tuesday where...
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state's Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois.
Some look to streamline Illinois’ cannabis regulations with statewide commission
(The Center Square) – To simplify the state’s regulation of the legal cannabis industry while working to reduce litigation and the specter of politics, some in Illinois are looking to create a statewide cannabis commission. As it is right now, entrepreneurs in the adult-use and medical cannabis industry...
Maine's university system could get boost in federal funding
(The Center Square) – Maine’s sprawling public university system could be getting up to $116 million in federal funding for workforce development and research projects. The funding, which was included in drafts of congressional appropriation bills for the next fiscal year, would be distributed systemwide and is focused on research and projects that the university has to support the state's economy, such as blueberry farming and forestry.
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
