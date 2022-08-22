Labor Day mattress sales 2022 — best early deals now

Labor Day mattress sales are officially live. These end-of-summer sales can knock hundreds of dollars off beds we've reviewed and recommend in our best mattress guide.

Typically, Labor Day mattress sales start at the end of August, but this year there are a handful of official sales that are live now. Mattress manufacturers are fighting rising prices and fears of a recession, so it's no surprise this year's mattress sales are more aggressive than ever.

While Labor Day isn't the only time of the year you'll find big discounts on mattresses, it is one of the most important as it marks the unofficial end of the summer. So we're gathering our best shopping tips so that you can make the most of this year's best Labor Day mattress sales. We're also listing some of the best early deals you can get ahead of Labor Day.

Best early Labor Day mattress sales

Editors Choice

Nectar: was $798 now $399 + $499 in free gifts @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking $100 off all mattresses and, you'll get a free bedding set worth up to $499 with every mattress purchase. In our Nectar mattress review , we said the mattress offers tremendous value for the money. It's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $399 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298). View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,198 now $823 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, the twin XL costs $823 (was $1,198), whereas the queen costs $1,395 (was $1,770). View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free pillows & sheets: Summer isn't over yet. If you're the type of person that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its Labor Day mattress sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Best Value

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $799 now $699 @ Helix

Save up to $350 + free pillows: As part of its early Labor Day mattress sale, Helix is taking up to $350 off mattresses via the following codes: "LDSALE100" ($100 off $600); "LDSALE150" ($150 off $1,250); "LDSALE200" ($200 off $1,700); "LDSALE250" ($250 off $2,550); "LDSALE300" ($300 off $2,700); or "LDSALE350" ($350 off $2,950). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $699 or the queen for $1,099 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. View Deal

Bear Original Mattress: was $748 now $524 + free bundle @ Bear

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its Labor Day mattress sale — Bear is taking 30% off via "LD30". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $524 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $998). View Deal

Nolah Evolution 15: was $1,599 now $949 @ Nolah

Nolah's Labor Day mattress sales are now live. Our pick of the bunch is the Nolah Evolution 15, which is a hybrid memory foam bed that suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8-inch coil system. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,599), whereas the queen costs $1,549 (was $2,299). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added (by clicking the "x" next to the coupon code) and then add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $745 now $596 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. In our Tuft and Needle Original mattress review , we called it one of the best budget beds you can buy. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $596 (was $745), whereas the queen size is $796 (was $995). View Deal

Memory Foam

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: was $1,722 now $1,199 @ Nectar

The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is perfect for hot sleepers. In our Nectar Premier Copper review , we explain how this model uses heat-conductive copper fibers to offer the highest level of cooling from any Nectar mattress. After discount, the twin costs $1,199 (was $1,773), whereas a queen costs $1,599 (was $2,298). Plus, you'll get a free cooling pillow, sheet set, and mattress protector with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Tempur-Cloud Mattress: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is Tempur-Pedic's budget friendly mattress. It adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for personalized comfort and support. Rarely on sale, all mattress sizes are now 30% off. After discount, the twin is $1,329 (was $1,899), whereas the queen is $1,539 (was $2,199). View Deal

Sweet Night Dreamy S1 Queen Mattress: was $715 now $486 @ Sweet Night

The Dreamy S1 is a memory foam mattress that delivers support and cushioning to keep your spine lifted while relieving back and shoulder pain. The top side of the mattress offers soft support, whereas the tail offers medium firm support. The mattress is also infused with cooling gel to better regulate temperature during sleep, while the triple-layered foam relieves pressure and reduces how much you'll feel your partner moving. After discount, the full costs $486 (was $715), whereas the queen costs $598 (was $880). View Deal

Casper Original: was $895 now $805 @ Casper

Casper is knocking up to $175 off select mattresses during its Labor Day mattress sales event. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has three layers of premium foam including a durable base that prevents sinking and sagging. You also get a 10-year limited warranty. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $805 for a twin size (was $895), whereas the queen costs $1,165 (was $1,295). View Deal

Tempur-Pedic Breeze: was $3,949 now $3,449 @ Tempur-Pedic

Save $300: The Breeze is the the best Tempur-Pedic mattress for hot sleepers as it guarantees to feel at least 3 degrees cooler during the night compared to other Tempur mattresses outside of the Breeze range. It also has a removable cover for machine washing. As part of its current deals — Tempur-Pedic is taking $300 off this mattress. After discount, the twin is $3,449 (was $3,949) and the queen is $3,949 (was $4,449). It's $150 cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal

Saatva Loom & Leaf: was $1,074 now $946 @ Saatva

The Loom & Leaf is a great ultra-premium memory foam mattress with exceptional contouring support. It has a quilted organic cotton covering, then a layer of cooling gel, followed by premium memory foam, and then multiple layers of foam for support and luxury comfort. As part of its Labor Day mattress sale — the twin is priced at $946 (was $1,074), whereas the queen is on sale for $1,914 (was $2,174). View Deal

Brentwood Cypress Mattress: was $579 now $479 @ Brentwood Home

The Cypress mattress is an affordable memory foam mattress designed to support your body's curves while relieving pressure points throughout your body. Use coupon code "CYPRESS" to take $100 off all sizes. After discount, the twin costs $479 (was $579), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $799). View Deal

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Purple

The Purple Plus Mattress is Purple's newest mattress. It offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review , we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $999 (was $1,199), whereas the queen costs $1,699 (was $1,899). Both are $100 cheaper than they were on during the July 4th weekend. View Deal

Hybrid

Big Fig Hybrid Mattress: was $1,399 now $999 @ Big Fig

Save $400! The Big Fig mattress is made with four layers of memory foam and 1,600 pocketed spring coils for support. It also features special cooling technology that actively cools your body temperature as you sleep. Use coupon code "LABORDAY" to take $400 off all mattresses. After discount, the twin is $999 (was $1,399), whereas the queen is $1,399 (was $1,799). It's one of the best Labor Day mattress sales we've seen from Big Fig, which makes mattresses that support larger weight capacities. View Deal

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud

Free $399 sheet set! DreamCloud Labor Day mattress sales are out in full swing. The manufacturer is taking $200 off all mattresses. Plus, get a free $399 bundle with the purchase of any mattress. The bundle includes free pillows, mattress protector, and a luxury sheet set. After discount, DreamCloud mattresses start at just $599 for the twin (was $799) or $999 for the queen (was $1,199). View Deal

Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress: was $1,149 now from $999 @ Brentwood Home

Made entirely from alternative, natural, and recycled materials, the Hybrid Latex Mattress has a 12-inch thick luxury design, 4 inches of natural latex in 3 zones, and up to 975 8-inch contouring pocketed coils. All sizes are $150 off via coupon code "SUMMER". After discount, the twin size costs $999 (was $1,149), whereas the queen costs $1,349 (was $1,499). View Deal

Bedding

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is taking 40% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers . It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 (twin, $127 off) or $251 (queen, $167 off), which is one of the best Labor Day mattress deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $152 now $94 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the hot summer months. It's now on sale for just $94. View Deal

Bear Mattress Topper: was $245 now $172 @ Bear

The Bear mattress topper is a simple way to add softness and support to any mattress. As part of its current sale, you can use coupon code "LD30" to take 30% off the mattress topper's full price. After discount, the twin size costs $172 (was $245), whereas the queen size costs $242 (was $345). View Deal

Tips for buying a mattress on Labor Day

(Image credit: Future)

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for Labor Day mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the sale possible.

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved. Shop around for mattress coupons: The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase.

The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.

The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress. Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.

Look for mattress coupons

Mattress manufacturers occasionally offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Either way, they're a quick and easy way to save on your Labor Day mattress sales purchases. Make sure to check out our guide to the best coupons via our guides: Nectar promo codes , Tempur Pedic promo codes , Purple promo codes , Casper promo codes , DreamCloud coupons , and Awara promo codes .

