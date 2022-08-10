Labor Day mattress sales 2022 — best deals to expect

One of the biggest retail holidays for mattress shoppers is fast approaching. We're talking about Labor Day mattress sales — which knock hundreds of dollars off beds we've reviewed and recommend in our best mattress guide.

Labor Day mattress sales typically start at the end of August, but this year there are a handful of official sales that are live now. Mattress manufacturers are fighting rising fears of a recession, so it's no surprise mattress sales are starting earlier than ever.

While Labor Day isn't the only time of the year you'll find big discounts on mattresses, it is one of the most important as it marks the unofficial end of the summer. So we're gathering our best shopping tips so that you can make the most of this year's best Labor Day mattress sales. We're also listing some of the best early deals you can get this month ahead of Labor Day.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $799 now $699 @ Helix

Save up to $350 + free pillows: As part of its early Labor Day mattress sale, Helix is taking up to $350 off mattresses via the following codes: "LDSALE100" ($100 off $600); "LDSALE150" ($150 off $1,250); "LDSALE200" ($200 off $1,700); "LDSALE250" ($250 off $2,550); "LDSALE300" ($300 off $2,700); or "LDSALE350" ($350 off $2,950). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $699 or the queen for $1,099 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. View Deal

Bear Original Mattress: was $748 now $524 + free bundle @ Bear

The original Bear Mattress is a memory foam mattress that offers a cool and comfortable night's sleep. The four-layer mattress removes unwanted body heat while providing pressure relief and balanced support throughout your body. It includes a 100-night risk free trial and a 10-year warranty. As part of its Labor Day mattress sale — Bear is taking 30% off via "LD30". Plus, get two free pillows ($100 value) with any mattress purchase. After discount, the twin costs $524 (was $748), whereas the queen costs $699 (was $998). View Deal

Nectar Duvet: was $152 now $94 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet is super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet is fully breathable during the hot summer months. It's now on sale for just $94. View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free pillows & sheets: Hot, humid weather is affecting most of the country and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its mattress sales — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Tips for buying a mattress on Labor Day

Buying a mattress is a major investment, so it pays to do some homework before making a purchase. Because prices are so low, many people wait specifically for Labor Day mattress sales to buy a new mattress, but that doesn't always guarantee you'll get the best deal or the best bed for your budget. Here are a few tips to ensure you get the sale possible.

Look for dollar-off discounts instead of percentages: Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved.

Flashy slogans like 50% off are designed to grab your attention. But a percentage off means nothing if you don't know the dollar-off discount. Always look at the original price and the final/discounted price before you make a final buying decision, that way you'll know just how much you really saved. Shop around for mattress coupons: The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase.

The vast majority of mattress manufacturers offer coupons that can save you a few extra dollars or get you a free bedding bundle with your mattress purchase. Look for freebies with your purchase: Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Dollar-off discounts are the way to go when it comes to shopping for a new mattress. But we also recommend looking for freebies that can sweeten your purchase even more. Nectar, which makes our favorite mattress of all time, always offers free $399 bedding bundle with its mattress purchases. The bundle includes a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. Find the best warranty possible: The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress.

The downside to online mattress shopping is that you can't try out a mattress before you buy it. Fortunately, most mattress manufacturers offer extended trials accompanied by warranties that last 10 or more years. Nectar, for example, offers a 365-night home trial bundled with a forever warranty . To be fair, not all mattress retailers are as generous, but it's worth knowing the warranty and return policy before buying your new mattress. Invest as much as you can: A mattresses is something you buy maybe once every 10 years. It's also something you use for hours every day. As a result, you'll want to invest in a good mattress, rather than opting for the cheapest mattress you can find. Not only will your back thank you, but you'll also avoid having to buy a new mattress more frequently.

Look for mattress coupons

Mattress manufacturers occasionally offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Either way, they're a quick and easy way to save on your Labor Day mattress sales purchases. Make sure to check out our guide to the best coupons via our guides: Nectar promo codes , Tempur Pedic promo codes , Purple promo codes , Casper promo codes , DreamCloud coupons , and Awara promo codes .

