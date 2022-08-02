ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois Newbie’s First Time Ever in Chicago for Lollapalooza

By Olivia Williams
Q985
Q985
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on q985online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Living Best Wisconsin Life With History Of Beer Museum Exhibit

If you want to learn more about the history of your favorite tasty beverage, I highly suggest checking out this Wisconsin museum exhibit. Over the years, I have realized that our neighbors to the north love their beer. There are several factors involved that helped me come up with this observation. There is a number of breweries in the state, most popular activities center around drinking and the amount of driving under the influence offenses per resident. It would only make sense for there to be a place to learn about the history of beer.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Joy, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
Q985

5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors

It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
LAKE GENEVA, WI
1440 WROK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great seafood places in Illinois

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
ILLINOIS STATE
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Newbie#Jeans#First Time#Digital#Townsquare
Q985

Is The Most Depressing Mall In America Right Here In Illinois?

There is sad and then there is just down right depressing. This is one of those moments. YouTube is a very powerful place, we know that every time someone uploads a video there's always a chance for it to blow up and go viral for the entire world to see. I'm always excited when it's a video about Illinois or even my hometown because that means it hits home way more.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
Q985

Don’t Miss This Unique Glow Golfing Experience Happening in Illinois This Month

Golfing is a favorite pastime for many Rockfordians, but it is actually something I have never done before, which I know is ridiculous. I went to a driving range once up in Wisconsin by my family's cabin, and we'll just say the experience did not end well, but that was many years ago. Now that I'm an adult, it's well past time for me to take a swing at it again, but honestly, sweating through a hot summer day on a golf course is just not up my alley. Mini putting or glow golfing at night? Now that's a different story.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Q985

Illinois’ Famous Horseshoe Sandwich And How It Came To Be

The horseshoe sandwich is the official sandwich of Illinois, but many Illinois residents north of I-80 have never heard of it. If you are one of those that have never heard of it, I assure you it's really Illinois' official sandwich. At least according to Google it is, and Google hasn't lied to me yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow

A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy