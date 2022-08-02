Illinois Newbie’s First Time Ever in Chicago for Lollapalooza

Read on q985online.com
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Living Best Wisconsin Life With History Of Beer Museum Exhibit
If you want to learn more about the history of your favorite tasty beverage, I highly suggest checking out this Wisconsin museum exhibit. Over the years, I have realized that our neighbors to the north love their beer. There are several factors involved that helped me come up with this observation. There is a number of breweries in the state, most popular activities center around drinking and the amount of driving under the influence offenses per resident. It would only make sense for there to be a place to learn about the history of beer.
If You Miss Rockford’s On The Waterfront You’ll Love The Reunion
Did you hear that Rockford's former major festival, On The Waterfront, is hosting a reunion party over Labor Day weekend?. Do You Remember The On The Waterfront Festival In Rockford?. If you don't remember or never heard of On The Waterfront, let me give you a little history. It was...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
howafrica.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
Really Love Aldi? Illinois Aldi Offers Prize Of In-Store Wedding
If you're anything like me, and I know I am, your first thought was probably that the winning couple will have to wrap and carry out all of their own presents themselves after they shove a quarter into their wedding cart. Although it is entirely possible that your reaction was...
One of America’s Most Unique Vending Machines Might Be Hidden In Illinois
Nostalgia is in high demand right now and doesn't look to be going away for a minute. Why is this? What is with the obsession? American Psychological Association shared a lengthy explanation of why society seems to be caught up in nostalgia, according to professor of psychology, Krystine Batcho, Ph.D.
Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint
In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut
Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo is Free for Kids Before Going Back to School
Bring your babies to see all the babies at Chicago's famous Brookfield Zoo. These will be your last chances to bring them for free before the new school year starts. If you haven't made the trip to Brookfield Zook, here's a great opportunity to get it in before the school bell rings, and save some money.
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
Is The Most Depressing Mall In America Right Here In Illinois?
There is sad and then there is just down right depressing. This is one of those moments. YouTube is a very powerful place, we know that every time someone uploads a video there's always a chance for it to blow up and go viral for the entire world to see. I'm always excited when it's a video about Illinois or even my hometown because that means it hits home way more.
Don’t Miss This Unique Glow Golfing Experience Happening in Illinois This Month
Golfing is a favorite pastime for many Rockfordians, but it is actually something I have never done before, which I know is ridiculous. I went to a driving range once up in Wisconsin by my family's cabin, and we'll just say the experience did not end well, but that was many years ago. Now that I'm an adult, it's well past time for me to take a swing at it again, but honestly, sweating through a hot summer day on a golf course is just not up my alley. Mini putting or glow golfing at night? Now that's a different story.
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
Illinois’ Famous Horseshoe Sandwich And How It Came To Be
The horseshoe sandwich is the official sandwich of Illinois, but many Illinois residents north of I-80 have never heard of it. If you are one of those that have never heard of it, I assure you it's really Illinois' official sandwich. At least according to Google it is, and Google hasn't lied to me yet.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
How to Score Free Chocolate Chip Cookies in Illinois Tomorrow
A fake holiday is a great holidays when it involves cookies. And when there's a chance for FREE cookies? Yes. Please. Fake holidays can run the gamut, from 'National Elephant Fact Day,' to 'National Wine Day,' some deserve a little more excitement than others. And when 'National Chocolate Chip Cookie...
