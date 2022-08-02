Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White Come to MVP Arena November 18th

Read on nippertown.com
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
Slipknot, Ozzy Osbourne, Alter Bridge, Dead Cross – these are the 10 best new metal songs this week. Plus: vote for your favourite!. You know it's a special week when the return of Tony Iommi and Ozzy Osbourne working together isn't even the biggest news of the week. No, we've got a brand new Slipknot album to look forward to, a Megadeth/Ice-T collab to marvel at and 'the heaviest Muse song ever'.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
Kerrang
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
Watch Metallica Perform ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’ at Rock Werchter Festival
Metallica first performed at the Rock Werchter festival on July 4, 1993, which just so happened to be the final stop on their tour for the "Black Album." That epic night included a massive setlist that opened with "Creeping Death," included an instrumental medley of "Orion," "To Live Is to Die" and "The Call of Ktulu" and ended with two huge encores that wrapped up with their cover of Anti-Nowhere League's "So What."
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Mötley Crüe Mistaken for Their Parody Act Foes Steel Panther in Prime Video Doc Poster
No one could blame you for mixing up the horde of hair-heavy, ’80s glam metal bands at first glance – unless you’re Amazon Prime, then people will for sure call you out big time. The streaming service recently committed the highly meme-able sin of not only confusing two bands but two bands from two completely different eras who also don’t have the best relationship.
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Rob, is releasing a new EP
Artist/fashion designer/musician Chloe Trujillo has joined forces with Rav Medic (Mark Dalbeth) for their upcoming debut EP Heavy Place
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Kiss’ Paul Stanley Revealed How Alice Cooper Inspired His Band
Kiss' Paul Stanley revealed what he thought after watching Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies Tour. The associated album was a huge hit.
Drowning Pool Drop Crushing New Song ‘Mind Right,’ Announce First Album in 6 Years
What the world needs now is some hard-hitting Drowning Pool to get you through the day, and luckily the Texas rockers are back, announcing their first new album in six years. The band will release Strike a Nerve on Sept. 30, and they're ready to blow up your speakers with the first single "Mind Right."
Mötley Crüe, Ice Nine Kills, and more link up for 'The Retaliators' theme as tickets go on-sale
Leading up to the official cinematic release of Better Noise Films’ new horror flick The Retaliators on September 14, the folks behind the film are giving you a chance to hear a portion of the blistering soundtrack.
