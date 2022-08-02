‘We Have the Pen to Write Our Destiny’: NBA Player Meets With Rohingya Activists At Education Empowerment Center

Read on loyolaphoenix.com
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Rare white elephant born in Myanmar: state media
A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar, state media said on Wednesday, unveiling what many in the Buddhist-majority country believe to be an auspicious creature. Born last month in western Rakhine state, the baby weighs about 80 kilograms (180 pounds) and stands roughly 70 cm (two-and-a-half feet) tall, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.
Friends of Japanese journalist demand his release in Myanmar
Friends of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in military-ruled Myanmar while covering a protest, called for his immediate release Wednesday and an online petition has collected more than 41,000 signatures. The documentary filmmaker was arrested Saturday in Yangon by plainclothes security forces while taking photos of about a dozen protesters, according to his supporters and a witness who spoke with The Associated Press. The Japanese government, which has condemned human rights violations in Myanmar, confirmed a Japanese in his 20s was detained. It says it’s working for his release. A report by Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted a...
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
U.N. urges end to Haiti gangs weapons supply; China wanted embargo
UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously threatened targeted sanctions against criminal gangs and human rights abusers in Haiti and called on countries to stop a flow of guns to the strife-torn Caribbean country.
‘It’s 2022 and we live in caves’: herders besieged by settlers on West Bank but still clinging to hope
Images of pastoralist communities living under Israeli occupation in the West Bank and the impact of the attacks by settlers on the Palestinian shepherds’ lifestyle and livelihoods
Saudi citizen who helped Israeli journalist sneak into Muslim-only Mecca arrested
Saudi police arrested a citizen who helped Gil Tamari, an Israeli journalist, sneak into Mecca.
Lives of Afghan women and girls being destroyed by "suffocating" Taliban crackdown, Amnesty International says
The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a "suffocating" crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday. After they captured the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousted the internationally backed government, the Taliban...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK
A famous beauty queen from Ethiopia's war-wracked Tigray region, Selamawit Teklay, has described her harrowing ordeal crossing the English Channel to seek asylum in the UK. Ms Selamawit first made her way to France last year, before risking her life to cross the channel in a boat packed with fellow migrants.
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
Palestinians left in tense limbo by Israeli expulsion order
AL-FAKHEET, West Bank (AP) — After repeatedly rebuilding his home only to have it demolished by Israeli soldiers, Mohammed Abu Sabaha has a new plan to remain on the land — he is moving into a cave. Abu Sabaha is among some 1,000 Palestinians at risk of expulsion...
Nepal Nearly Triples Its Wild Tiger Population in 13 Years
After a century that almost rendered wild Asian tigers extinct, Nepal has turned the fate of the big cat species around. According to a report recently released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are almost three times as many tigers in Nepal today as there were in 2009. This good news follows the upward trend of other tiger populations — 2016 marked the first time in 100 years that the world population of tigers increased.
BBC
When Delhi and London colluded to deny passports to Indians
In 1967, India's Supreme Court ruled that holding a passport and travelling abroad was a fundamental right of every citizen. It was a landmark decision because until then the passport was largely considered a document of privilege and would be given to only those who were "respectable" or "worthy" enough to represent India and "uphold its honour aboard".
Afghanistan a year after the Taliban occupation: An ongoing war on human rights
The word “anniversary” usually brings about happy and memorable moments. But Aug. 15 marks one year since the Taliban takeover and occupation of Afghanistan, and it’s not a happy occasion for my homeland. Recently, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report entitled “Human Rights in Afghanistan,” delving into the situation in the country since the takeover. The report is troubling but not shocking as it highlights civilian casualties, restrictions on women’s rights and freedom of speech, extrajudicial killings and ethnic minority persecutions. Yet a lot is under-reported due to the difficulties in gathering evidence against the Taliban, which...
MedicalXpress
Only one in five Syrian children in refugee camps show resilience to mental health problems
Many more Syrian children living in refugee camps appear to be living with mental health problems than previously thought, according to new in-the-field research led by Queen Mary University of London. The team behind the research say that children and their families in such challenging environments need more support. They...
Al-Qaida chief’s killing comes as group gains ground in African conflict zones
It was one of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s last victories. Just over a week before the al-Qaida leader was killed in Kabul by missiles fired from a US drone, militants from the organisation’s biggest affiliate in sub-Saharan Africa attacked the most important military base in Mali. The tactics of the...
Myanmar charges Japanese journalist with spreading fake news
BANGKOK (AP) — A Japanese video journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a brief pro-democracy march has been charged with violating a law against spreading false or alarming news, the Southeast Asian country’s military government announced Thursday. Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested Saturday by plainclothes...
Deadly DRC protests, Ukraine grain, and Lebanon’s upended lives: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Protests against the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo have now left at least 36 people dead, including four blue helmets, according to the government. Demonstrators in several eastern cities have been demanding the departure of the mission – known as MONUSCO – which they say is failing to protect civilians. The latest incident, on 31 July, saw peacekeepers open fire on people at a border post, killing at least two. MONUSCO’s top official said the perpetrators had been arrested, and called the act “unspeakable and irresponsible”. Kinshasa said it is planning to re-evaluate the mission’s withdrawal plan, which envisages a 2024 departure date. The protests come amid a rebellion by the previously dormant M23 armed group (see our recent dispatches) that has killed civilians and captured chunks of the eastern province of North Kivu – just as it did 10 years ago. A UN expert report leaked this week cites “solid evidence” that Rwanda has provided weapons to the M23 and sent troops to fight alongside the rebels. Kigali called the report “unpublished and unvalidated”.
