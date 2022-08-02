‘We Have the Pen to Write Our Destiny’: NBA Player Meets With Rohingya Activists At Education Empowerment Center

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Protests against the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo have now left at least 36 people dead, including four blue helmets, according to the government. Demonstrators in several eastern cities have been demanding the departure of the mission – known as MONUSCO – which they say is failing to protect civilians. The latest incident, on 31 July, saw peacekeepers open fire on people at a border post, killing at least two. MONUSCO’s top official said the perpetrators had been arrested, and called the act “unspeakable and irresponsible”. Kinshasa said it is planning to re-evaluate the mission’s withdrawal plan, which envisages a 2024 departure date. The protests come amid a rebellion by the previously dormant M23 armed group (see our recent dispatches) that has killed civilians and captured chunks of the eastern province of North Kivu – just as it did 10 years ago. A UN expert report leaked this week cites “solid evidence” that Rwanda has provided weapons to the M23 and sent troops to fight alongside the rebels. Kigali called the report “unpublished and unvalidated”.

